EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Plainfield East Bengals here.

Did you know.. .that Plainfield East will play it's 10th season of varsity football in 2018? The Bengals have made the IHSA state football playoff field in 2013 and 2014.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Plainfield East Bengals? The Bengals and third year head coach Terrance Terry will look to turn around the fate of the program this fall. East will rely on a an offense that features three returning starters along with some key skills.

Keep an Eye on: Plainfield East senior running back Justin Pringle. Pringle is a name to watch again this fall for Plainfield East. Pringle has terrific speed and quickness and is a threat either running the ball or catching it out of the backfield.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Plainfield East Bengals? 3-6