Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 06:25:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Plainfield East

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Plainfield East Bengals here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Jbetowdqnsridop3o40s

School: Plainfield East

Mascot: Bengals

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Terrance Terry

Assistant Coaches: Dan Page- Def. Coordinator, Josh Ling, Chris Curry, Kyle Clodi, Walter Edwards, Kevin Brogan, Tom Hart, Tim Ineich, Tyler Sutton

2017 results: 1-8 (1-8) Southwest Prairie Conference. The Bengals failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Plainfield East Bengals schedule

@ Oswego East

@ Joliet Central

vs. Plainfield Central

vs. Minooka

@ Oswego

@ Joliet West

vs. Plainfield South

@ Romeoville

vs. Plainfield North

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Ben Mazurkiewicz

QB

2019

Justin Pringle

RB

2019

Nick Coffey

OL

2019

Kyle Easley

OL/DL

2019

Sam Amponsah

OL

2020
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Jacob Floresca

LB

2019

Jamar Bailey

LB

2020

Tionne Hoover

DB

2019
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position Grad Year

Alden Tonarelli

WR

2020

Brian Tape

DB

2020

Joey Morgan

WR

2020

Josh Rowden

WR

2020

Zac Barley

OL

2021

Dale Dambek

LB

2021

2018 Plainfield East Bengalss Summer/7on7 plans

@ Bolingbrook

@ Bolingbrook

@ Homewood-Flossmoor

Team Camp @ Carroll University

@Barrington

Did you know...that Plainfield East will play it's 10th season of varsity football in 2018? The Bengals have made the IHSA state football playoff field in 2013 and 2014.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Plainfield East Bengals? The Bengals and third year head coach Terrance Terry will look to turn around the fate of the program this fall. East will rely on a an offense that features three returning starters along with some key skills.

Keep an Eye on: Plainfield East senior running back Justin Pringle. Pringle is a name to watch again this fall for Plainfield East. Pringle has terrific speed and quickness and is a threat either running the ball or catching it out of the backfield.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Plainfield East Bengals? 3-6

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}