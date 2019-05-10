News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 07:46:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Plainfield South

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Planfeld South Cougars here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Forj9lzrx03l6hbx5a8p
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Paul Seibert

OL

2020

6-foot-4

240

Deuce Yates

OL

2020

6-foot-4

260

Jacob Mancini

OL

2020

5-foot-11

220

Jaylin Elson

RB

2020

6-foot-0

180

Niko Schultz

QB

2020

5-foot-11

160
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brandon Lipowski

LB

2020

6-foot-0

185

Ahmad Thompson

FS

2020

5-foot-7

175

David McNamara

DB

2020

5-foot-9

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Arthur Anthony

RB

Lorenz Nelson

DB

Jack Burlington

LB

Chris Bornhoeft

OL

Nathan Stoffle

LB

School: Plainfield South

Mascot: Cougars

Conference: Southwest Prairie

Twitter: @PSFootballAs1

Head Coach: Bill Bicker

Assistant Coaches: OC - Adam Chavez DC - Rob Szudarski OL- Ben Delange DL - Corey Carver DB - Clint Reams

2018 results: 7-3 (7-2) Southwest Prairie Conference. The Cougars made the 2018 Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Naperville Central in opening round action.

2019 Plainfield South Cougars schedule

TBA

2018 Plainfield South Cougars Summer/7on7 plans

Northwestern 7 on 7

Did you know....that Plainfield South is located in Plainfield, Illinois but that at times gets confusing for non-residents. Why? Plainfield South also has a City of Joliet water tower located directly across the street from the high school.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}