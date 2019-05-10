Team Preview: Plainfield South
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Planfeld South Cougars here.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Paul Seibert
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
240
|
Deuce Yates
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
260
|
Jacob Mancini
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
220
|
Jaylin Elson
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Niko Schultz
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brandon Lipowski
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Ahmad Thompson
|
FS
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
175
|
David McNamara
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|Name
|Position
|
Arthur Anthony
|
RB
|
Lorenz Nelson
|
DB
|
Jack Burlington
|
LB
|
Chris Bornhoeft
|
OL
|
Nathan Stoffle
|
LB
School: Plainfield South
Mascot: Cougars
Conference: Southwest Prairie
Twitter: @PSFootballAs1
Head Coach: Bill Bicker
Assistant Coaches: OC - Adam Chavez DC - Rob Szudarski OL- Ben Delange DL - Corey Carver DB - Clint Reams
2018 results: 7-3 (7-2) Southwest Prairie Conference. The Cougars made the 2018 Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Naperville Central in opening round action.
2019 Plainfield South Cougars schedule
TBA
2018 Plainfield South Cougars Summer/7on7 plans
Northwestern 7 on 7
Did you know....that Plainfield South is located in Plainfield, Illinois but that at times gets confusing for non-residents. Why? Plainfield South also has a City of Joliet water tower located directly across the street from the high school.