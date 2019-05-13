News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-13 07:29:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Prospect

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Prospect Knights here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Nnwwdkchkmakxbshjyqi
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Luke Zardzin

RB

2021

6-foot-1

195

Ryan Traviola

WR

2020

6-foot-0

185

Brian Doherty

WR

2020

6-foot-1

195

Matt Meyer

WR

2020

6-foot-1

180

Matt Neal

WR

2020

5-foot-8

155

Eric Malinowski

OL

2021

6-foot-4

265

Armen Surenian

OL

2020

6-foot-0

225

Caleb Smith

OL

2020

6-foot-0

235
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Adam Ryerson

LB

2020

6-foot-0

185

Adam Mekky

LB

2020

6-foot-2

200

Mikki Mihov

DL

2020

6-foot-0

235

Jack Friedichs

DL

2020

6-foot-0

195

Gage Bayer

DB

2020

5-foot-8

150

Gary Moeller

DB

2021

5-foot-10

160

Zach Zei

DB

2020

6-foot-2

185
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sebastian Swistak

OL

2020

6-foot-4

265

Noah Marx

WR/RB

2021

5-foot-8

155

Micah Sahakian

DL

2020

6-foot-5

265

Matthew Cassaidy

DL/LB

2020

5-foot-11

185

Kris Bohnen

LB

2021

6-foot-1

185

Matt Bryz

K

2022

6-foot-1

170

School: Prospect

Mascot: Knights

Conference: Mid Suburban East

Twitter: @PHSKnightsFBall

Head Coach: Dan DeBoeuf

Assistant Coaches: Brock Collins (DC) Tim Beisher (STC) Matt Weber (WR) Jeff Collier (DB) Dan Keller (LB) Jim Argentine (DL) Dan Yeoman (DB) Michael Watson (RB) Tom Whalen Dominic Canon Mike Naboltny

2018 results: 5-5 (2-3) Mid Suburban East. The Knights made the 2018 Class 7A state playoff field and lost to Glenbard East in opening round action.

2019 Prospect Knights schedule

@ St Viator

Hoffman Estates

Niles West

@ Highland Park

@ Elk Grove

@ Hersey

Rolling Meadows

Buffalo Grove

@ Wheeling

2019 Prospect Knights Summer/7on7 plans

July 8/15/22 @ Prospect

July w/Lake Community

July w/Palatine H.S.

Whitewater Jamboree July 13

Did you know....that the Knights made the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field for the first time since the 2012 season. Prospect has won IHSA state football titles in 2001, 2002 and 2005.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}