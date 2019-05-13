Team Preview: Prospect
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Prospect Knights here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Luke Zardzin
|
RB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Ryan Traviola
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Brian Doherty
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Matt Meyer
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Matt Neal
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
155
|
Eric Malinowski
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
265
|
Armen Surenian
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Caleb Smith
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
235
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Adam Ryerson
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Adam Mekky
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
Mikki Mihov
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
235
|
Jack Friedichs
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Gage Bayer
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
150
|
Gary Moeller
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Zach Zei
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sebastian Swistak
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
265
|
Noah Marx
|
WR/RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
155
|
Micah Sahakian
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
265
|
Matthew Cassaidy
|
DL/LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Kris Bohnen
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Matt Bryz
|
K
|
2022
|
6-foot-1
|
170
School: Prospect
Mascot: Knights
Conference: Mid Suburban East
Twitter: @PHSKnightsFBall
Head Coach: Dan DeBoeuf
Assistant Coaches: Brock Collins (DC) Tim Beisher (STC) Matt Weber (WR) Jeff Collier (DB) Dan Keller (LB) Jim Argentine (DL) Dan Yeoman (DB) Michael Watson (RB) Tom Whalen Dominic Canon Mike Naboltny
2018 results: 5-5 (2-3) Mid Suburban East. The Knights made the 2018 Class 7A state playoff field and lost to Glenbard East in opening round action.
2019 Prospect Knights schedule
@ St Viator
Hoffman Estates
Niles West
@ Highland Park
@ Elk Grove
@ Hersey
Rolling Meadows
Buffalo Grove
@ Wheeling
2019 Prospect Knights Summer/7on7 plans
July 8/15/22 @ Prospect
July w/Lake Community
July w/Palatine H.S.
Whitewater Jamboree July 13
Did you know....that the Knights made the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field for the first time since the 2012 season. Prospect has won IHSA state football titles in 2001, 2002 and 2005.