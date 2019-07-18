Team Preview: Providence
School: Providence Catholic
Mascot: Celtics
Conference: CCL ESCC Green Conference
Team Twitter: @CelticFootball
Head Coach: Mark Coglianese
Assistant Coaches: Mike Hryn Def Coordinator Matt Hunniford Off Coordinator
2018 results: 5-5 (1-3) CCL Blue Conference. The Celtics made the Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Washington in opening round action.
2019 Providence Catholic Celtics schedule
@ Willowbrook
vs Morgan Park
@ Brother Rice
vs Notre Dame
vs Carmel
vs St Rita
@ DePaul Prep (Chicago Academy)
vs St. Laurence
@ Montini
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jake Renfro
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
300
|
Jerrell Wright
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Oliver Cox
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Lucas Porto
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
180
|
Adam Banathy
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
240
|
Michael Charnot
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
220
|
Kevin Conway
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
170
|
Jamseon Geers
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-5
|
200
|
Aaron Vaughn
|
RB
|
2022
|
5-foot-8
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Max Pignotti
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Gabe Cole
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Anthony Prucha
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
Kevin Countryman
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Elias Valdez
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
255
|
Ryan Manikowski
|
S
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Ben Seeber
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
James Allen
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
280
|
Michael Alvarado
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
145
2019 Providence Catholic Celtics Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know....that Providence Catholic head coach Mark Coglianese has posted a 91-58 overall record in 13 seasons as the Celtics head coach? Coglianese led the Celtics to the 2014 7A state title along with a 2009 Class 6A second place finish.