Team Preview: Providence

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Providence Catholic Celtics here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Providence Catholic

Mascot: Celtics

Conference: CCL ESCC Green Conference

Team Twitter: @CelticFootball

Head Coach: Mark Coglianese

Assistant Coaches: Mike Hryn Def Coordinator Matt Hunniford Off Coordinator

2018 results: 5-5 (1-3) CCL Blue Conference. The Celtics made the Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Washington in opening round action.

2019 Providence Catholic Celtics schedule

@ Willowbrook

vs Morgan Park

@ Brother Rice

vs Notre Dame

vs Carmel

vs St Rita

@ DePaul Prep (Chicago Academy)

vs St. Laurence

@ Montini

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jake Renfro

OL

2020

6-foot-3

300

Jerrell Wright

WR

2020

5-foot-10

160

Oliver Cox

OL

2020

6-foot-2

220

Lucas Porto

WR

2020

6-foot-4

180

Adam Banathy

OL

2020

6-foot-1

240

Michael Charnot

OL/DL

2020

5-foot-11

220

Kevin Conway

QB

2021

6-foot-1

170

Jamseon Geers

TE

2021

6-foot-5

200

Aaron Vaughn

RB

2022

5-foot-8

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Max Pignotti

DB

2020

6-foot-0

190

Gabe Cole

DB

2020

6-foot-2

180

Anthony Prucha

LB

2020

6-foot-2

175

Kevin Countryman

DB

2020

5-foot-10

165

Elias Valdez

DT

2020

6-foot-1

255

Ryan Manikowski

S

2020

6-foot-0

170

Ben Seeber

DL

2020

6-foot-1

180
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

James Allen

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-0

280

Michael Alvarado

WR/DB

2021

5-foot-10

145

2019 Providence Catholic Celtics Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know....that Providence Catholic head coach Mark Coglianese has posted a 91-58 overall record in 13 seasons as the Celtics head coach? Coglianese led the Celtics to the 2014 7A state title along with a 2009 Class 6A second place finish.

