Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-16 06:18:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Richmond Burton

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Richmond-Burton Rockets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Ujfb17tcw8uqrykwozza

School: Richmond Burton

Mascot: Rockets

Conference: Kishwaukee River Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Tad DePorter

2017 results: 7-4 (4-2) Kishwaukee River Conference. The Rockets made the Class 4A state playoff field and defeated Urban Prep Bronzeville then lost to Raby in second round action.

2018 Richmond Burton Rockets schedule

(A) 08/24/18 7:00 PM vs Wauconda HS Wauconda High School

(H) 08/31/18 7:00 PM vs Aurora Central Cath… Football Field

(H) 09/07/18 7:00 PM vs Woodstock North HS Football Field

(A) 09/14/18 7:00 PM vs Harvard HS Harvard High School

(H) 09/21/18 7:00 PM vs Marengo HS Football Field

(A) 09/28/18 7:00 PM vs Central HS (Burlingt… Central High School

(A) 10/05/18 7:00 PM vs Woodstock HS Woodstock High School

(A) 10/12/18 7:00 PM vs Macomb Jr/Sr HS

(H) 10/19/18 7:00 PM vs Johnsburg HS Football Field

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year  Height Weight

Mike Kaufman

RB

2019

6-foot-1

195

Jimmy Horner

RB

2019

5-foot-10

185

Parker Gibson

OL

2019

6-foot-0

220

Connor Donohoe

OL

2019

6-foot-1

190

Josh Dumont

OL

2019

6-foot-0

215

Kyle Curran

OL

2019

6-foot-4

250

Luke Uhwat

QB

2019

6-foot-1

175
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mike Kaufman

LB

2019

6-foot-1

195

Jimmy Horner

LB

2019

5-foot-10

185

Devin Bailey

DB

2019

5-foot-10

165

Payton Minzey

DB

2019

6-foot-0

195

Dylan Szumanski

DL

2019

5-foot-11

210

Dalton Wood

LB

2020

5-foot-10

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Grad Year

Tyler Anderson

2020

Matt Hood

2020

Conrad Miller

2020

Tyler Roberts

2020

2018 Richmond Burton Rockets Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know...that Richmond Burton has made the IHSA state football playoff field for 1 straight seasons and has missed just twice (2004/2006) since 2000? The Rockets also won the 1992 Class 2A state football title.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}