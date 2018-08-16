Team Preview: Richmond Burton
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Richmond-Burton Rockets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Richmond Burton
Mascot: Rockets
Conference: Kishwaukee River Conference
Head Coach: Tad DePorter
2017 results: 7-4 (4-2) Kishwaukee River Conference. The Rockets made the Class 4A state playoff field and defeated Urban Prep Bronzeville then lost to Raby in second round action.
2018 Richmond Burton Rockets schedule
(A) 08/24/18 7:00 PM vs Wauconda HS Wauconda High School
(H) 08/31/18 7:00 PM vs Aurora Central Cath… Football Field
(H) 09/07/18 7:00 PM vs Woodstock North HS Football Field
(A) 09/14/18 7:00 PM vs Harvard HS Harvard High School
(H) 09/21/18 7:00 PM vs Marengo HS Football Field
(A) 09/28/18 7:00 PM vs Central HS (Burlingt… Central High School
(A) 10/05/18 7:00 PM vs Woodstock HS Woodstock High School
(A) 10/12/18 7:00 PM vs Macomb Jr/Sr HS
(H) 10/19/18 7:00 PM vs Johnsburg HS Football Field
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mike Kaufman
|
RB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Jimmy Horner
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Parker Gibson
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
220
|
Connor Donohoe
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Josh Dumont
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Kyle Curran
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
250
|
Luke Uhwat
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mike Kaufman
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Jimmy Horner
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Devin Bailey
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Payton Minzey
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Dylan Szumanski
|
DL
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
210
|
Dalton Wood
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|Name
|Grad Year
|
Tyler Anderson
|
2020
|
Matt Hood
|
2020
|
Conrad Miller
|
2020
|
Tyler Roberts
|
2020
2018 Richmond Burton Rockets Summer/7on7 plans
Did you know...that Richmond Burton has made the IHSA state football playoff field for 1 straight seasons and has missed just twice (2004/2006) since 2000? The Rockets also won the 1992 Class 2A state football title.