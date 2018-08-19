Ticker
Team Preview: Ridgewood

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Ridgewood Rebels here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Ridgewood

Mascot: Rebels

Conference: Metro Suburban Red Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Don Gelsomino

Assistant Coaches: Matt Walsh DC/ WR Pat Rossi OL Ryan Patrick DL Vince Dinella LB

2017 results: 7-4 (4-1) The Rebels made the 2017 IHSA Class 4A state playoff field, defeated Sullivan then lost to Morris in second round action.

2018 Ridgewood Rebels schedule

08/24/2018 Fri @ Schurz

08/31/2018 Fri vs. Sullivan HS

09/07/2018 Fri @ Elmwood Park*

09/14/2018 Fri vs. Guerin Prep*

09/21/2018 Fri vs. Chicago Christian*

09/28/2018 Fri vs. Riverside-Brookfield

10/05/2018 Fri @ Fenton*

10/12/2018 Fri vs. St. Ignatius

10/19/2018 Fri @ St. Edward*

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year  Height  Weight

Ronan Kenny

RB

2019

5-foot-9

175

Noah Rodriguez

RB

2019

5-foot-6

180

Johnny Camillo

WR

2019

5-foot-11

170

Kevin Disselhorst

OL

2019

5-foot-11

180

Roberto Nuccio

OL

2019

6-foot-1

230

Andy Nguyen

OL

2019

5-foot-9

225
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ronan Kenny

LB

2019

5-foot-9

175

Johnny Camillo

CB

2019

5-foot-11

170

Ryan Schmeda

DE

2019

5-foot-10

200

Joey Krasinski

CB

2019

5-foot-6

140

Jesus Velasco

OLB

2019

5-foot-10

165

Nick Scaletta

DE

2019

5-foot-11

190
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position  Grad Year Height Weight

Adam Tyszka

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-3

245

Zachary Ali

WR/DB

2020

6-foot-1

180

Paul Plichta

WR/DB

2020

5-foot-10

150

2018 Ridgewood Rebels Summer/7on7 plans

CSL 7on7 at Maine West

Did you know...that Ridgewood has made three straight IHSA state playoff appearances for the first time in school history? Also the Rebels are seeking it's fourth consecutive conference title in 2018.

