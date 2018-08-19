Team Preview: Ridgewood
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Ridgewood Rebels here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Ridgewood
Mascot: Rebels
Conference: Metro Suburban Red Conference
Twitter:
Head Coach: Don Gelsomino
Assistant Coaches: Matt Walsh DC/ WR Pat Rossi OL Ryan Patrick DL Vince Dinella LB
2017 results: 7-4 (4-1) The Rebels made the 2017 IHSA Class 4A state playoff field, defeated Sullivan then lost to Morris in second round action.
2018 Ridgewood Rebels schedule
08/24/2018 Fri @ Schurz
08/31/2018 Fri vs. Sullivan HS
09/07/2018 Fri @ Elmwood Park*
09/14/2018 Fri vs. Guerin Prep*
09/21/2018 Fri vs. Chicago Christian*
09/28/2018 Fri vs. Riverside-Brookfield
10/05/2018 Fri @ Fenton*
10/12/2018 Fri vs. St. Ignatius
10/19/2018 Fri @ St. Edward*
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ronan Kenny
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Noah Rodriguez
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-6
|
180
|
Johnny Camillo
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Kevin Disselhorst
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Roberto Nuccio
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
230
|
Andy Nguyen
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
225
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ronan Kenny
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Johnny Camillo
|
CB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Ryan Schmeda
|
DE
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Joey Krasinski
|
CB
|
2019
|
5-foot-6
|
140
|
Jesus Velasco
|
OLB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Nick Scaletta
|
DE
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Adam Tyszka
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
245
|
Zachary Ali
|
WR/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Paul Plichta
|
WR/DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
150
2018 Ridgewood Rebels Summer/7on7 plans
CSL 7on7 at Maine West
Did you know...that Ridgewood has made three straight IHSA state playoff appearances for the first time in school history? Also the Rebels are seeking it's fourth consecutive conference title in 2018.