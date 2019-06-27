Team Preview: Riverside-Brookfield
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Owen Murphy
|
QB
|
2022
|
6-foot-1
|
200
|
Matt Novak
|
WR
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Chris Doherty
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Luke Gentile
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Jake Stewart
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Eddie Pena
|
FB/HB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
John Warren
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Luke Gentile
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Chris Doherty
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Dan Hilyer
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Rahim Kouferidji
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
Brandon Aguilar
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
230
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
John Dunagan
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
240
|
Brian Crossman
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Josh Diaz
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
240
|
Luke Swiatek
|
ATH
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
School: Riverside-Brookfield
Mascot: Bulldogs
Conference: Metro Suburban Blue Conference
Team Twitter: @RB_BulldogFball
Head Coach: Brendan Curtin
Assistant Coaches: Bill Duffy, Matt Behrendt, Michael Curtin, Ryan Grieve, Zach Bastian, Duane Buturusis, Greg Hall, Ian Robins, Jerome Warren, Mark Ori & Sam Styler.
2018 results: 2-7 (0-6) Metro Suburban Blue Conference. The Bulldogs failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoffs.
2019 Riverside-Brookfield Bulldogss schedule
08/30/2019 Fri @ Morton A 7:15 PM Morton West -
09/06/2019 Fri @ Wauconda A 7:15 PM Wauconda -
09/13/2019 Fri vs. Bishop Mac - H 7:15 PM Stadium -
09/20/2019 Fri @ Aurora Christian A 7:00 PM Aurora Christian -
09/27/2019 Fri @ Aurora Central Catholic A 7:00 PM Aurora Central Catholic -
10/04/2019 Fri vs. Ridgewood - H 7:15 PM Stadium -
10/11/2019 Fri vs. Wheaton St. Francis H 7:15 PM Stadium -
10/18/2019* Fri @ Wheaton Academy A 7:15 PM Wheaton Academy -
10/25/2019 Fri vs. ICCP - H 7:15 PM Stadium -
2019 Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know....that Riverside-Brookfield missed the IHSA state football playoff field in 2018 for the first time since the 2013 season. Head coach Brendan Curtin has posted a 36-33 record in seven seasons.