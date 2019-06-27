News More News
football

Team Preview: Riverside-Brookfield

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Riverside-Brookfield Bulldogs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Owen Murphy

QB

2022

6-foot-1

200

Matt Novak

WR

2022

5-foot-10

175

Chris Doherty

RB

2020

5-foot-11

175

Luke Gentile

WR

2020

5-foot-10

180

Jake Stewart

OL

2020

6-foot-1

225

Eddie Pena

FB/HB

2020

5-foot-10

200
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

John Warren

DB

2021

6-foot-2

185

Luke Gentile

DB

2020

5-foot-10

180

Chris Doherty

DB

2020

5-foot-11

175

Dan Hilyer

LB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Rahim Kouferidji

DL

2020

6-foot-2

200

Brandon Aguilar

DL

2020

6-foot-2

230
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

John Dunagan

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-2

240

Brian Crossman

LB

2020

6-foot-0

200

Josh Diaz

OL

2020

6-foot-0

240

Luke Swiatek

ATH

2020

5-foot-10

180

School: Riverside-Brookfield

Mascot: Bulldogs

Conference: Metro Suburban Blue Conference

Team Twitter: @RB_BulldogFball

Head Coach: Brendan Curtin

Assistant Coaches: Bill Duffy, Matt Behrendt, Michael Curtin, Ryan Grieve, Zach Bastian, Duane Buturusis, Greg Hall, Ian Robins, Jerome Warren, Mark Ori & Sam Styler.

2018 results: 2-7 (0-6) Metro Suburban Blue Conference. The Bulldogs failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoffs.

2019 Riverside-Brookfield Bulldogss schedule

08/30/2019 Fri @ Morton A 7:15 PM Morton West -

09/06/2019 Fri @ Wauconda A 7:15 PM Wauconda -

09/13/2019 Fri vs. Bishop Mac - H 7:15 PM Stadium -

09/20/2019 Fri @ Aurora Christian A 7:00 PM Aurora Christian -

09/27/2019 Fri @ Aurora Central Catholic A 7:00 PM Aurora Central Catholic -

10/04/2019 Fri vs. Ridgewood - H 7:15 PM Stadium -

10/11/2019 Fri vs. Wheaton St. Francis H 7:15 PM Stadium -

10/18/2019* Fri @ Wheaton Academy A 7:15 PM Wheaton Academy -

10/25/2019 Fri vs. ICCP - H 7:15 PM Stadium -

2019 Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know....that Riverside-Brookfield missed the IHSA state football playoff field in 2018 for the first time since the 2013 season. Head coach Brendan Curtin has posted a 36-33 record in seven seasons.

