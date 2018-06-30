Team Preview: Rochelle
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Rochelle Hubs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Rochelle
Mascot: Hubs
Conference: Northern Illinois Big 12 West
Twitter: @RTHS_Football
Head Coach: Kyle Kissack
Assistant Coaches: Brett Zick Erick Olson Pat Babcock Adrian Smith Mike Dale Johnny Gonzales Brian Worthington Rich Harvey
2017 results: 8-4 (3-1) NorthernIllinois Big 12 West Conference. The Hubs made the Class 4A state playoff field. Rochelle defeated Chicago Ag Science and Johnsburg then lost to Morris in the quarterfinal round.
2018 Rochelle Hubs schedule
@ Marion
vs Johnsburg
@ Galesburg
vs Geneseo
@ Lasalle-Peru
vs Yorkville
vs Sterling
@ Ottawa
@ Kaneland
|Name
|Position
|
Will Jandak
|
OL
|
Charlie Jandak
|
OL
|
Brandon Johnson
|
RB
|Name
|Position
|
Brandon Johnson
|
LB
|
Eddie Villalobos
|
LB
|
James Hart
|
DL
|Name
|Position
|
Eddie Villalobos
|
RB
|
Noah Knight
|
RB
|
Larry Beck
|
LB
2018 Rochelle Hubs Summer/7on7 plans
Kaneland - July 24
Did you know...that Rochelle longtime head coach Kevin Crandall (160-96 record 24 years) has retired from coaching and former Rochelle QB Kyle Kissack will take over the Hubs football program this season.