Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-30 06:48:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Rochelle

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Rochelle Hubs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Lyvwyovwaysg2rf8cvxy

School: Rochelle

Mascot: Hubs

Conference: Northern Illinois Big 12 West

Twitter: @RTHS_Football

Head Coach: Kyle Kissack

Assistant Coaches: Brett Zick Erick Olson Pat Babcock Adrian Smith Mike Dale Johnny Gonzales Brian Worthington Rich Harvey

2017 results: 8-4 (3-1) NorthernIllinois Big 12 West Conference. The Hubs made the Class 4A state playoff field. Rochelle defeated Chicago Ag Science and Johnsburg then lost to Morris in the quarterfinal round.

2018 Rochelle Hubs schedule

@ Marion

vs Johnsburg

@ Galesburg

vs Geneseo

@ Lasalle-Peru

vs Yorkville

vs Sterling

@ Ottawa

@ Kaneland

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position

Will Jandak

OL

Charlie Jandak

OL

Brandon Johnson

RB
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position

Brandon Johnson

LB

Eddie Villalobos

LB

James Hart

DL
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Eddie Villalobos

RB

Noah Knight

RB

Larry Beck

LB

2018 Rochelle Hubs Summer/7on7 plans

Kaneland - July 24

Did you know...that Rochelle longtime head coach Kevin Crandall (160-96 record 24 years) has retired from coaching and former Rochelle QB Kyle Kissack will take over the Hubs football program this season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}