Team Preview: Rochester
School: Rochester
Mascot: Rockets
Conference: Central State 8 Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Derek Leonard
Assistant Coaches: Steve Beucher Derrick Nelson JC Clarke Rich Mcmahon George Weed Tyson Corley AJ Hill Erik Warren Tyler Mazzini Brett Tackett Jim Smith Jim Rychel Emanuel Minter
2018 results: 11-2 (8-1) Central State 8 Conference. The Rockets made the Class 4A state playoff field and defeated Breese Central, Pontiac and Taylorville before losing to Bishop McNamara in the 4A semifinal round.
2019 Rochester Rockets schedule
vs Southeast
@ U High
@ Jacksonville
vs MacArthur
vs SHG
@ Eisenhower
vs Springfield
@ Lanphier
@ Glenwood
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Clay Bruno
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
David Yoggerst
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Chris Koerwitz
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
300
|
Camden Ramsey
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
275
|
Connor Sweeney
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
230
|
Issac Drum
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
195
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Clay Atwell
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
215
|
Chris Koerwitz
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
300
|
Matt Baker
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
210
|
Logan Peters
|
SS
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
150
|
Dalton Tiemann
|
OLB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Hank Beatty
|
QB
|
2022
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Jacob Derosuer
|
RB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Jack Bruso
|
CB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
160
2019 Rochester Rockets Summer/7on7 plans
Maine south
Red Grange
Paducah Kentucky
SIU
Did you know....that Rochester head coach Derek Leonard has posted an impressive 144-31 record over the past 14 seasons including winning 7 IHSA state football titles.