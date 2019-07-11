News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 06:30:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Rochester

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Rochester Rockets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Kbatq8ekimld9yb8bil9

School: Rochester

Mascot: Rockets

Conference: Central State 8 Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Derek Leonard

Assistant Coaches: Steve Beucher Derrick Nelson JC Clarke Rich Mcmahon George Weed Tyson Corley AJ Hill Erik Warren Tyler Mazzini Brett Tackett Jim Smith Jim Rychel Emanuel Minter

2018 results: 11-2 (8-1) Central State 8 Conference. The Rockets made the Class 4A state playoff field and defeated Breese Central, Pontiac and Taylorville before losing to Bishop McNamara in the 4A semifinal round.

2019 Rochester Rockets schedule

vs Southeast

@ U High

@ Jacksonville

vs MacArthur

vs SHG

@ Eisenhower

vs Springfield

@ Lanphier

@ Glenwood

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Clay Bruno

QB

2020

6-foot-1

185

David Yoggerst

RB

2020

5-foot-11

185

Chris Koerwitz

OL

2020

6-foot-3

300

Camden Ramsey

OL

2020

6-foot-2

275

Connor Sweeney

OL

2020

6-foot-0

230

Issac Drum

OL

2020

5-foot-10

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Clay Atwell

DE

2020

6-foot-4

215

Chris Koerwitz

DT

2020

6-foot-3

300

Matt Baker

DE

2021

6-foot-4

210

Logan Peters

SS

2020

5-foot-10

150

Dalton Tiemann

OLB

2020

5-foot-11

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year  Height Weight

Hank Beatty

QB

2022

6-foot-0

180

Jacob Derosuer

RB

2021

6-foot-1

180

Jack Bruso

CB

2020

6-foot-0

160

2019 Rochester Rockets Summer/7on7 plans

Maine south

Red Grange

Paducah Kentucky

SIU

Did you know....that Rochester head coach Derek Leonard has posted an impressive 144-31 record over the past 14 seasons including winning 7 IHSA state football titles.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}