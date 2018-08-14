EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Rock Island Rocks here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

Did you know.. .that Rock Island's best season in school history was in 1997 under ten head coach Vic Boblett. The Rocks finished second in state in Class 5A with a 12-1 record and it's only loss coming to Woodstock 35-28 in the Class 5A state title game.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Rock Island Rocks? The Rocks and second year head coach Ben Hammer will look towards an experienced and talented team this fall to get Rocky back to the IHSA state playoff field and beyond. The Rocks offensive line features two D1 recruits in Logan Swartz (Kent State) and Kobe Rios (Northern Iowa) and both are key leaders for this team in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Rock Island always seems to have athletes, and while the Rocks this fall will be a much more blue collar group, junior RB Davion Wilson will have plenty of chances and touches this coming fall. If the Rocks are successful, points towards then establishing the run game and look for Wilson to have a big season in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Rock Island Rocks ? 7-2/6-3