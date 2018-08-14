Ticker
Team Preview: Rock Island

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Rock Island Rocks here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Rock Island

Mascot: Rocks

Conference: Western Big 6 Conference

Head Coach: Ben Hammer

Assistant Coaches: Shawn Trask Troy Joseph Steve Rogers Jay Wayland Jason Nunn Thurghood Brooks Tim Corwin Tom Schmulbach Fritz Dieudonne Jeff Schmulbach Eddie Williams Nikko Watson Mark Espisito Anthony Reese Larry Harris Roger Lodge Bob Devrieze

2017 results: 4-5 (3-2) Western Big 6 Conference. The Rocks failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Rock Island Rocks schedule

1. Vs. St. Charles East

2. @ Metamora

3. Vs. Peoria High

4. Vs. Galesburg

5. @ Alleman

6. @ Quincy

7. Vs Moline

8. Vs. United Township

9. @ Peoria Richwoods

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Davion Wilson

RB

2020

6-foot-0

185

Kobe Rios

OL

2019

6-foot-5

300

Logan Swartz

OL

2019

6-foot-6

290

Aaron Voss

WR

2019

6-foot-5

185

Ian Purvis

QB

2019

5-foot-9

170

Peyton Mehmutavic

OL

2019

5-foot-10

230
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Bryce Trask

LB

2019

6-foot-3

200

Vershawn Jones

DL

2019

6-foot-3

270
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Terrel Akers

OLB

2021

Jaiden Vancoolie

MLB

2020

Jaylen Brozovich

S

2021

Donovan Rogers

OL

2020

Marrlyon Rogers

DB

2021

Jakye Hill

WR/DB

2020

2018 Rock Island Rocks 7on7 plans

7 on 7 @ Northern Illinois June 16

Team Camp @ Central Iowa

Did you know...that Rock Island's best season in school history was in 1997 under ten head coach Vic Boblett. The Rocks finished second in state in Class 5A with a 12-1 record and it's only loss coming to Woodstock 35-28 in the Class 5A state title game.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Rock Island Rocks? The Rocks and second year head coach Ben Hammer will look towards an experienced and talented team this fall to get Rocky back to the IHSA state playoff field and beyond. The Rocks offensive line features two D1 recruits in Logan Swartz (Kent State) and Kobe Rios (Northern Iowa) and both are key leaders for this team in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Rock Island always seems to have athletes, and while the Rocks this fall will be a much more blue collar group, junior RB Davion Wilson will have plenty of chances and touches this coming fall. If the Rocks are successful, points towards then establishing the run game and look for Wilson to have a big season in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Rock Island Rocks ? 7-2/6-3

