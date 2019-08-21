Team Preview: Rock Island
School: Rock Island
Mascot: Rocks
Conference: Western Big 6
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Ben Hammer
Assistant Coaches: Tim Corwin, Steve Rogers, Troy Joseph, Tom Schmulbach, Lance Riccio, Anthony Reese, Jason Nunn, Jay Wayland, Thurgood Brooks, Jeff Schmulbach, Nikko Watson, Larry Harris, Mark Esposito, Lavell Figgs
2018 results: 5-5 (3-2 Western Big 6 Conference) The Rocks made the 2018 Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Oak Lawn Richards in opening round action.
2019 Rock Island Rocks schedule
1. Bradley Bourbonnais
2. Metamore
3. @ Moline
4. United Township
5. @ Galesburg
6. Sterling
7. @ Geneseo
8. Quincy
9. @ Alleman
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Davion Wilson
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Tommy Smith
|
OG
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
275
|
Jayke Hill
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Jaiden Vancoolie
|
HB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
MJ Stern
|
FS
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Jakye Hill
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Jayden Upton
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
185
|
Roman McCoy
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
240
|
Terrel Akers
|
OLB
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Donovan Rogers
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
220
|
Peter Kimba
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Kenyhon Yancy
|
CB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Jaylen Brozovich
|
WR
|
2021
|
Marrilyon Rogers
|
RB
|
2021
|
Har Ju Ree
|
OL
|
2021
|
Ravon Taylor
|
LB
|
2021
|
Devin Swift
|
QB
|
2021
|
Eli Reese
|
QB
|
2022
2019 Rock Island Rocks Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Rock Island best finish in school history was back in 1997 as the Rocks lost to Woodstock 35-28 in the Class 5A state title game. Also Rock Island has been playing high school football since 1899.