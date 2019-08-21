News More News
Team Preview: Rock Island

School: Rock Island

Mascot: Rocks

Conference: Western Big 6

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Ben Hammer

Assistant Coaches: Tim Corwin, Steve Rogers, Troy Joseph, Tom Schmulbach, Lance Riccio, Anthony Reese, Jason Nunn, Jay Wayland, Thurgood Brooks, Jeff Schmulbach, Nikko Watson, Larry Harris, Mark Esposito, Lavell Figgs

2018 results: 5-5 (3-2 Western Big 6 Conference) The Rocks made the 2018 Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Oak Lawn Richards in opening round action.

2019 Rock Island Rocks schedule

1. Bradley Bourbonnais

2. Metamore

3. @ Moline

4. United Township

5. @ Galesburg

6. Sterling

7. @ Geneseo

8. Quincy

9. @ Alleman

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Davion Wilson

RB

2020

6-foot-0

190

Tommy Smith

OG

2021

6-foot-3

275

Jayke Hill

WR

2020

5-foot-10

200

Jaiden Vancoolie

HB

2020

5-foot-9

200
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

MJ Stern

FS

2020

6-foot-1

185

Jakye Hill

CB

2020

5-foot-10

200

Jayden Upton

LB

2020

5-foot-9

185

Roman McCoy

DL

2020

6-foot-0

240

Terrel Akers

OLB

2021

6-foot-4

220

Donovan Rogers

DL

2020

5-foot-10

220

Peter Kimba

S

2020

5-foot-10

170

Kenyhon Yancy

CB

2020

6-foot-2

185
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Jaylen Brozovich

WR

2021

Marrilyon Rogers

RB

2021

Har Ju Ree

OL

2021

Ravon Taylor

LB

2021

Devin Swift

QB

2021

Eli Reese

QB

2022

2019 Rock Island Rocks Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Rock Island best finish in school history was back in 1997 as the Rocks lost to Woodstock 35-28 in the Class 5A state title game. Also Rock Island has been playing high school football since 1899.

{{ article.author_name }}