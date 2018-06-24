Ticker
Team Preview: Rockridge

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Rockridge Rockets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Rockridge

Mascot: Rockets

Conference: Three Rivers Rock Conference

Twitter: @RockridgeFBall

Head Coach: Sam Graves

Assistant Coaches: John Kroener, Jeff Henry, Lucas Smith, Toby Whiteman, Mike Nelsen

2017 results: 8-2 (5-1) Three Rivers Rock Conference. The Rockets made the Class 2A state playoff field and lost to El Paso in opening round action.

2018 Rockridge Rockets schedule

Monmouth Roseville

@ Erie Prophetstown

@ Riverdale

Fulton

Sterling Newman

@St. Bede Academy

Bureau Valley

Morrison

@ Orion

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year

Riley Fetterer

QB

2019

Cody Bush

WR

2019

Reed Nelson

WR

2019

Cameron Gerischer

OL

2019

Myles McCabe

OL

2019
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Riley Fetterer

DB

2019

Cody Bush

OLB

2019

Reed Nelson

DB

2019

Niko Zariatanes

LB

2019

Cameron Gerischer

DL

2019

Robert Young

DL

2019

2018 Rockridge Rockets Summer/7on7 plans

Various local 7on7's

Did you know...that Rockridge head coach Sam Graves has led the Rockets to 5 straight IHSA state playoff appearances since taking over the program in 2013.

