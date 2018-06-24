Team Preview: Rockridge
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Rockridge Rockets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Rockridge
Mascot: Rockets
Conference: Three Rivers Rock Conference
Twitter: @RockridgeFBall
Head Coach: Sam Graves
Assistant Coaches: John Kroener, Jeff Henry, Lucas Smith, Toby Whiteman, Mike Nelsen
2017 results: 8-2 (5-1) Three Rivers Rock Conference. The Rockets made the Class 2A state playoff field and lost to El Paso in opening round action.
2018 Rockridge Rockets schedule
Monmouth Roseville
@ Erie Prophetstown
@ Riverdale
Fulton
Sterling Newman
@St. Bede Academy
Bureau Valley
Morrison
@ Orion
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Riley Fetterer
|
QB
|
2019
|
Cody Bush
|
WR
|
2019
|
Reed Nelson
|
WR
|
2019
|
Cameron Gerischer
|
OL
|
2019
|
Myles McCabe
|
OL
|
2019
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Riley Fetterer
|
DB
|
2019
|
Cody Bush
|
OLB
|
2019
|
Reed Nelson
|
DB
|
2019
|
Niko Zariatanes
|
LB
|
2019
|
Cameron Gerischer
|
DL
|
2019
|
Robert Young
|
DL
|
2019
2018 Rockridge Rockets Summer/7on7 plans
Various local 7on7's
Did you know...that Rockridge head coach Sam Graves has led the Rockets to 5 straight IHSA state playoff appearances since taking over the program in 2013.