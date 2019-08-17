Team Preview: Salem
School: Salem
Mascot: Wildcats
Conference: Cahokia Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Kevin Greene
Assistant Coaches: Alex Koebele Clint Wolfe Derek Vincent
2018 results: 6-4 (3-3 Cahokia Conferfence) The Wildcats made the Class 4A state playoff field and lost to Paris in opening round action.
2019 Salem Wildcats schedule
8/30 Centralia H
9/6 @ Breese Central
9/13 @ Columbia
9/20 Red Bud H
9/27 @ Trenton Wesclin
10/4 Charleston H
10/11 Carlyle H
10/18 Freeburg H
10/25 @ Massac County
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Rylan Quinn
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Cole Graham
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Laten Wayer
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Caden Bee
|
WR
|
2022
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Trey Hunzicker
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
240
|
Nolan Branch
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
250
|
Gage Pontious
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Julian Huggins
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
250
|
Trent Boles
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
215
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Laten Wayer
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Caden Bee
|
S
|
2022
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Trevor Greene
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
195
|
Quentin Purcell
|
CB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Damian Leffler
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
240
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brayden Smith
|
RB/DB
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Brennon Harris
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
225
|
Caden Harris
|
RB/LB
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
160
2019 Salem Wildcats Summer/7on7 plans
Clifton Central 7 on 7 and Linemen Challenge 7/27
Did you know....that Salem made the IHSA state playoff field for the first time in 2018 since the 2006 season? Also Salem has been playing high school football since 1925.