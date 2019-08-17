News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 08:01:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Salem

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Salem Wildcats here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Salem

Mascot: Wildcats

Conference: Cahokia Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Kevin Greene

Assistant Coaches: Alex Koebele Clint Wolfe Derek Vincent

2018 results: 6-4 (3-3 Cahokia Conferfence) The Wildcats made the Class 4A state playoff field and lost to Paris in opening round action.

2019 Salem Wildcats schedule

8/30 Centralia H

9/6 @ Breese Central

9/13 @ Columbia

9/20 Red Bud H

9/27 @ Trenton Wesclin

10/4 Charleston H

10/11 Carlyle H

10/18 Freeburg H

10/25 @ Massac County

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Rylan Quinn

QB

2020

6-foot-0

175

Cole Graham

RB

2020

5-foot-11

185

Laten Wayer

WR

2020

5-foot-10

165

Caden Bee

WR

2022

6-foot-1

190

Trey Hunzicker

OL

2020

6-foot-0

240

Nolan Branch

OL

2020

6-foot-0

250

Gage Pontious

OL

2021

5-foot-10

185

Julian Huggins

OL

2021

5-foot-10

250

Trent Boles

TE

2021

6-foot-4

215
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Laten Wayer

S

2020

5-foot-10

165

Caden Bee

S

2022

6-foot-1

190

Trevor Greene

LB

2020

5-foot-11

195

Quentin Purcell

CB

2021

6-foot-0

180

Damian Leffler

DE

2021

6-foot-0

240
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brayden Smith

RB/DB

2022

5-foot-10

185

Brennon Harris

OL/DL

2021

5-foot-11

225

Caden Harris

RB/LB

2022

5-foot-10

160

2019 Salem Wildcats Summer/7on7 plans

Clifton Central 7 on 7 and Linemen Challenge 7/27

Did you know....that Salem made the IHSA state playoff field for the first time in 2018 since the 2006 season? Also Salem has been playing high school football since 1925.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}