Team Preview: Schaumburg

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Schaumburg Saxons here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Schaumburg

Mascot: Saxons

Conference: Mid Suburban West Conference

Team Twitter: @Saxonpridefball

Head Coach: Mark Stilling

Assistant Coaches: Anthony Belmonte Fran Cassidy Adam Strauch Justin Teschner Cole Reyes John Fidler Tony D'Oraio

2018 results: 4-5 (1-4) Mid Suburban West Conference. The Saxons failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Schaumburg Saxons schedule

vs York

vs Wheeling

vs Niles North

@ Deerfield

vs Fremd

@ Hoffman Estates

@ Conant

vs Palatine

@ Barrington

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Shamaree Brown

WR

2020

6-foot-2

225

Mike DiGiola

RB

2021

5-foot-9

190

Luke Jessie

WR

2021

6-foot-5

185

Allen Okanovic

OL

2020

6-foot-1

300

Dane McMahon

OL

2020

5-foot-10

240

Isaiah Garcia

WR

2020

6-foot-0

170

Tony Rofrano

WR

2020

6-foot-0

175
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jeremy Serio

DT

2020

5-foot-10

210

Anthony Hernandez

DB

2021

6-foot-3

190

Tyler Fortune

DB

2021

5-foot-10

175

Mike DiGiola

DB

2021

5-foot-9

190
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

AL Prowell

WR/DB

2021

5-foot-11

175

Derek Kulak

OL

2021

6-foot-4

255

Blake Buchanan

LB

2021

6-foot-1

195

JJ Calabria

LB

2021

5-foot-10

180

Ricky Chevarria

WR/DB

2021

5-foot-10

175

Ayobami Arokoyo

DE

2020

6-foot-3

225

2019 Schaumburg Saxons Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Schaumburg head coach Mark Stilling is entering his 15th season leading the Saxons football program. Stilling has posted a 74-66 overall record including leading the Saxons to the IHSA playoffs in 8 seasons.

