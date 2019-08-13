Team Preview: Schaumburg
School: Schaumburg
Mascot: Saxons
Conference: Mid Suburban West Conference
Team Twitter: @Saxonpridefball
Head Coach: Mark Stilling
Assistant Coaches: Anthony Belmonte Fran Cassidy Adam Strauch Justin Teschner Cole Reyes John Fidler Tony D'Oraio
2018 results: 4-5 (1-4) Mid Suburban West Conference. The Saxons failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Schaumburg Saxons schedule
vs York
vs Wheeling
vs Niles North
@ Deerfield
vs Fremd
@ Hoffman Estates
@ Conant
vs Palatine
@ Barrington
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Shamaree Brown
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
225
|
Mike DiGiola
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
190
|
Luke Jessie
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-5
|
185
|
Allen Okanovic
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
300
|
Dane McMahon
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
240
|
Isaiah Garcia
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Tony Rofrano
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jeremy Serio
|
DT
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
210
|
Anthony Hernandez
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
190
|
Tyler Fortune
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Mike DiGiola
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
190
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
AL Prowell
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Derek Kulak
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
255
|
Blake Buchanan
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
JJ Calabria
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Ricky Chevarria
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Ayobami Arokoyo
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
225
2019 Schaumburg Saxons Summer/7on7 plans
Did you know....that Schaumburg head coach Mark Stilling is entering his 15th season leading the Saxons football program. Stilling has posted a 74-66 overall record including leading the Saxons to the IHSA playoffs in 8 seasons.