Team Preview: Shepard

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Shepard Astros here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Shepard

Mascot: Astros

Conference: South Suburban Red Conference

Twitter: @Shepardfootball

Head Coach: John Rone

Assistant Coaches: Andrew Porter, Ron Rivera, Chris Lewis, Ryan McGuire, Clint Connelly

2017 results: 8-2 (5-1) South Suburban Red Conference. The Astros made the Class 6A state playoff field in 2017 and lost to Marmion Academy in opening round action.

2018 Shepard Astros schedule

Aug. 24 @ Leyden

Aug. 31 @ Stagg

Sept 7 H Hillcrest

Sept 14 H Eisenhower

Sept 21 @ Richards

Sept 28 @ Oak Lawn

Oct. 5 H Reavis

Oct. 12 H Evergreen Park

Oct. 19 @ Argo

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Chris Harrison

WR

2019

6-foot-2

185

Kevin Graham

TE

2019

6-foot-2

205

Bobby Quick

OC

2019

6-foot-2

245

Damekeo Maurry

OG

2019

5-foot-11

240

Tyler Herrera

RB

2019

5-foot-10

185
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Chris Harrison

LB

2019

6-foot-2

185

Kevin Graham

DE

2019

6-foot-2

205

Demarco Washington

DB

2019

5-foot-10

175

Korey Burrell

DB

2019

5-foot-10

175

Damekeo Maurry

DT

2019

5-foot-11

240
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Height Weight

Rishard Blake

QB

6-foot-1

185

Yousef Isa

WR

6-foot-1

175

Christian Ramirez

OT

6-foot-1

235

Darnell Maebane

DT

5-foot-11

260

Elijah Vinson

WR/TE/LB

6-foot-2

180

Matthew Hightower

RB/LB

6-foot-1

190

2018 Shepard Astros Summer/7on7 plans

team camp

Did you know...that Shepard head coach Dom Passolano has resigned and first year head coach John Rone takes over the Astros program this fall? Passalano posted a 48-42 record in nine seasons and took Shepard to the IHSA state playoffs in 7 of those 9 seasons.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Shepard Aastros? The Astros will look to first year head coach John Rone to lead the football program after previous head coach Dom Passolano stepped down surprisingly at the end of the 2017 season. Look for the Astros to rely on a strong senior class this season which includes several multi-year varsity starters.

Keep an Eye on: Shepard senior QB Rishard Blake. Blake is a very talented athlete who has the ability to play several different spots on the field for Shepard. Blake will take over under center this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Shepard Astros? 7-2/6-3

