School: Shepard Mascot: Astros Conference: South Suburban Red Conference Twitter: @Shepardfootball Head Coach: John Rone Assistant Coaches: Andrew Porter, Ron Rivera, Chris Lewis, Ryan McGuire, Clint Connelly 2017 results: 8-2 (5-1) South Suburban Red Conference. The Astros made the Class 6A state playoff field in 2017 and lost to Marmion Academy in opening round action. 2018 Shepard Astros schedule Aug. 24 @ Leyden Aug. 31 @ Stagg Sept 7 H Hillcrest Sept 14 H Eisenhower Sept 21 @ Richards Sept 28 @ Oak Lawn Oct. 5 H Reavis Oct. 12 H Evergreen Park Oct. 19 @ Argo

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Chris Harrison WR 2019 6-foot-2 185 Kevin Graham TE 2019 6-foot-2 205 Bobby Quick OC 2019 6-foot-2 245 Damekeo Maurry OG 2019 5-foot-11 240 Tyler Herrera RB 2019 5-foot-10 185

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Chris Harrison LB 2019 6-foot-2 185 Kevin Graham DE 2019 6-foot-2 205 Demarco Washington DB 2019 5-foot-10 175 Korey Burrell DB 2019 5-foot-10 175 Damekeo Maurry DT 2019 5-foot-11 240

Newcomers to Watch Name Position Height Weight Rishard Blake QB 6-foot-1 185 Yousef Isa WR 6-foot-1 175 Christian Ramirez OT 6-foot-1 235 Darnell Maebane DT 5-foot-11 260 Elijah Vinson WR/TE/LB 6-foot-2 180 Matthew Hightower RB/LB 6-foot-1 190

2018 Shepard Astros Summer/7on7 plans

team camp Did you know...that Shepard head coach Dom Passolano has resigned and first year head coach John Rone takes over the Astros program this fall? Passalano posted a 48-42 record in nine seasons and took Shepard to the IHSA state playoffs in 7 of those 9 seasons.