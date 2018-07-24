Team Preview: Shepard
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Shepard Astros here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Shepard
Mascot: Astros
Conference: South Suburban Red Conference
Twitter: @Shepardfootball
Head Coach: John Rone
Assistant Coaches: Andrew Porter, Ron Rivera, Chris Lewis, Ryan McGuire, Clint Connelly
2017 results: 8-2 (5-1) South Suburban Red Conference. The Astros made the Class 6A state playoff field in 2017 and lost to Marmion Academy in opening round action.
2018 Shepard Astros schedule
Aug. 24 @ Leyden
Aug. 31 @ Stagg
Sept 7 H Hillcrest
Sept 14 H Eisenhower
Sept 21 @ Richards
Sept 28 @ Oak Lawn
Oct. 5 H Reavis
Oct. 12 H Evergreen Park
Oct. 19 @ Argo
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Chris Harrison
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Kevin Graham
|
TE
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
205
|
Bobby Quick
|
OC
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
245
|
Damekeo Maurry
|
OG
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
240
|
Tyler Herrera
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Chris Harrison
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Kevin Graham
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
205
|
Demarco Washington
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Korey Burrell
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Damekeo Maurry
|
DT
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
240
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Rishard Blake
|
QB
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Yousef Isa
|
WR
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Christian Ramirez
|
OT
|
6-foot-1
|
235
|
Darnell Maebane
|
DT
|
5-foot-11
|
260
|
Elijah Vinson
|
WR/TE/LB
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Matthew Hightower
|
RB/LB
|
6-foot-1
|
190
2018 Shepard Astros Summer/7on7 plans
team camp
Did you know...that Shepard head coach Dom Passolano has resigned and first year head coach John Rone takes over the Astros program this fall? Passalano posted a 48-42 record in nine seasons and took Shepard to the IHSA state playoffs in 7 of those 9 seasons.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Shepard Aastros? The Astros will look to first year head coach John Rone to lead the football program after previous head coach Dom Passolano stepped down surprisingly at the end of the 2017 season. Look for the Astros to rely on a strong senior class this season which includes several multi-year varsity starters.
Keep an Eye on: Shepard senior QB Rishard Blake. Blake is a very talented athlete who has the ability to play several different spots on the field for Shepard. Blake will take over under center this fall.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Shepard Astros? 7-2/6-3