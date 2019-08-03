News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-03 07:07:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Shepard

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Shepard Astros here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Q2rtcjoaabgrd2djo7wu

School: Shepard

Mascot: Astros

Conference: South Suburban Red Conference

Team Twitter: @shepardfootball

Head Coach: John Rone

Assistant Coaches: Vincent Holmes Andy Schindel Chris Lewis Justin Harris Mark Thomas

2018 results: 8-3 (5-1) South Suburban Red Conference. The Astros made the Class 6A state playoffs and defeated Springfield then lost to Normal West in second round action.

2019 Shepard Astros schedule

8/30 Leyden

9/6 Wheaton St. Francis

9/13 at Reavis

9/20 at Evergreen

9/27 at Eisenhower

10/4 Oak Lawn

10/11 at Lemont

10.18 Richards

10/25 Argo

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

None
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Matthew Hightower

LB

2020

6-foot-2

215

Jalen Smith

DB

2021

6-foot-0

170

Elijah Vinson

OLB

2020

6-foot-2

205

Andrew Wright

DB

2020

5-foot-11

175

Zac Robinson

LB

2020

5-foot-10

170

Grant Larkins

LB

2020

5-foot-11

180
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Height Weight

Alex Harris

ATH

5-foot-10

170

Amere Colbert

DE

6-foot-1

205

Kirk Vanderwall

OL/DL

6-foot-0

200

Ira Guyton

WR/DB

6-foot-0

170

Kendrick Washington

RB/DB

5-foot-11

175

Roy Williams

TE/DE

6-foot-5

205

2019 Shepard Astros Summer/7on7 plans

WIU Team Camp

Bradley Bourbonnais 7o7 7/26

Did you know....that Shepard has now made the IHSA football playoff field in four straight years and in 8 of the past 10 seasons.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}