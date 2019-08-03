Team Preview: Shepard
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Shepard Astros here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Shepard
Mascot: Astros
Conference: South Suburban Red Conference
Team Twitter: @shepardfootball
Head Coach: John Rone
Assistant Coaches: Vincent Holmes Andy Schindel Chris Lewis Justin Harris Mark Thomas
2018 results: 8-3 (5-1) South Suburban Red Conference. The Astros made the Class 6A state playoffs and defeated Springfield then lost to Normal West in second round action.
2019 Shepard Astros schedule
8/30 Leyden
9/6 Wheaton St. Francis
9/13 at Reavis
9/20 at Evergreen
9/27 at Eisenhower
10/4 Oak Lawn
10/11 at Lemont
10.18 Richards
10/25 Argo
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
None
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Matthew Hightower
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
215
|
Jalen Smith
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Elijah Vinson
|
OLB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
205
|
Andrew Wright
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Zac Robinson
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Grant Larkins
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Alex Harris
|
ATH
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Amere Colbert
|
DE
|
6-foot-1
|
205
|
Kirk Vanderwall
|
OL/DL
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Ira Guyton
|
WR/DB
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Kendrick Washington
|
RB/DB
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Roy Williams
|
TE/DE
|
6-foot-5
|
205
2019 Shepard Astros Summer/7on7 plans
WIU Team Camp
Bradley Bourbonnais 7o7 7/26
Did you know....that Shepard has now made the IHSA football playoff field in four straight years and in 8 of the past 10 seasons.