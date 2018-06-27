Ticker
Team Preview: Southeast

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Springfield Southeast Spartans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Springfield Southeast

Mascot: Spartans

Conference: Central State Eight Conference

Twitter: @CoachLauber

Head Coach: Matt Lauber

Assistant Coaches: Mike Collins Sean Webb Jason Nikson Eric Fardan Andy Tinsley Nick Pickett Charles Jones Nick Rogers Shawn Gregory

2017 results: 2-7 (2-7) Central State Eight Conference. The Spartns failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoff field.

2018 Springfield Southeast Spartans schedule

vs Rochester

vs Springfield

@ Decatur Eisenhower

vs Sacred Heart Griffin

vs Decatur MacArthur

@ UHigh

@ Jacksonville

vs Glenwood

@ Lanphier

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Stuart Ross

QB

2020

6-foot-1

165

Brian Kirkham

RB

2019

5-foot-6

165

Decorian Sexton

WR

2019

5-foot-7

160

Deon Fairlee

WR

2019

5-foot-10

165

Dakota Coons

WR

2019

6-foot-0

150

Eric Tyler

OL

2021

6-foot-4

275

Camareon Broomfield

OL

2019

6-foot-3

315

Jalen Delay

OC

2019

5-foot-9

170

Henry Clines

OG

2020

6-foot-1

270
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tyler Estill

DE

2019

6-foot-0

210

Camareon Broomfield

NT

2019

6-foot-3

315

Devin Blue Robinson

DE

2019

6-foot-3

180

Isaiah Sexton

OLB

2020

5-foot-10

185

Marcus Albers

ILB

2020

6-foot-0

200

Demarco Rush

ILB

2019

6-foot-0

155

Dalton Bringle

OLB

2019

6-foot-0

180

Matt Yates

CB

2019

6-foot-0

175

Torian Henry

CB

2019

5-foot-10

155

Cameron Tillman

FS

2019

6-foot-1

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Isaiah Cooper

FS/WR

2019

6-foot-0

180

Desmond Williams

OL/DL

2021

6-foot-2

215

Mike Gillum

LB

2020

5-foot-11

175

2018 Springfield Southeast Spartans Summer/7on7 plans

Morton

Mt. Zion

Belleville West

O'Fallon

llinois College Team Camp

Did you know...that Springfield Southeast has made the IHSA state playoffs in just 3 seasons (2001/2003 and 2014) since 2000 and just 5 times in school history.

