Team Preview: Southwestern
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Southwestern Piasa Birds here.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Blake Funk
|
RB
|
2022
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Sam Wolff
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Pauly Garrett
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
155
|
Trevor Seets
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Justin Crowell
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-7
|
145
|
Sam Wolff
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Pauly Garrett
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
155
|
Trevor Seets
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Ashtin Sorges
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
225
|
Jack Davis
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Gavin Day
|
RB/DB
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Payne Hubbs
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
245
|
Logan Anderson
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
200
School: Southwestern
Mascot: Piasa Birds
Conference: South Central Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Pat Keith
Assistant Coaches: Jason Darr Matt Hasquin Brian Hanslow Nic Beilsmith Michael Fisher
2018 results: 1-8 (1-8) South Central Conference. The Piasa Birds failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoffs.
2019 Southwestern Piasa Birds schedule
@ Hillsboro
vs Greenville
@ Litchfield
@ Gilliespie
vs Pana
@ Staunton
@ Vandalia
vs Carlinville
vs Roxana
2019 Southwestern Piasa Birds Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Southwestern has been playing football since 1955. Also Southwestern last made the IHSA state football playoffs in 2009.