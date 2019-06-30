News More News
Team Preview: Southwestern

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Southwestern Piasa Birds here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Blake Funk

RB

2022

5-foot-9

175

Sam Wolff

TE

2021

6-foot-1

180

Pauly Garrett

RB

2021

5-foot-9

155

Trevor Seets

WR

2020

6-foot-1

180

Justin Crowell

WR

2021

5-foot-7

145
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sam Wolff

LB

2021

6-foot-1

180

Pauly Garrett

DB

2021

5-foot-9

155

Trevor Seets

LB

2020

6-foot-1

180

Ashtin Sorges

DL

2021

6-foot-3

225

Jack Davis

LB

2021

5-foot-9

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Gavin Day

RB/DB

2022

5-foot-10

160

Payne Hubbs

OL

2020

6-foot-0

245

Logan Anderson

OL

2020

6-foot-1

200

School: Southwestern

Mascot: Piasa Birds

Conference: South Central Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Pat Keith

Assistant Coaches: Jason Darr Matt Hasquin Brian Hanslow Nic Beilsmith Michael Fisher

2018 results: 1-8 (1-8) South Central Conference. The Piasa Birds failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoffs.

2019 Southwestern Piasa Birds schedule

@ Hillsboro

vs Greenville

@ Litchfield

@ Gilliespie

vs Pana

@ Staunton

@ Vandalia

vs Carlinville

vs Roxana

2019 Southwestern Piasa Birds Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Southwestern has been playing football since 1955. Also Southwestern last made the IHSA state football playoffs in 2009.

