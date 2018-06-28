Team Preview: Springfield
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Springfield Senators here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Springfield
Mascot: Senators
Conference: Central State Eight Conference
Twitter: @lead_senator
Head Coach: Roy Wesley Gulley III
Assistant Coaches: Nate Graham Jon Hebb James Hickman Marcus Bates Jarrett Anderson Titus Florence Joe Mercier Kevin Norris Donte Douglas
2017 results: 5-5 (5-4) Central State Eight Conference. The Senators made the Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Nazareth Academy in opening round action.
2018 Springfield Senators schedule
8/24, 7:00p, @ MacArthur (Decatur, IL)
8/31, 7:00p, Springfield Southeast Location: Memorial Stadium
9/7, 7:00p, Glenwood (Chatham, IL) Location: Memorial Stadium
9/14, 7:00p, Lanphier (Springfield, IL) Location: Memorial Stadium
9/21, 7:00p, @ Decatur Eisenhower (Decatur, IL)
9/28, 7:00p, Sacred Heart Griffin Location: Memorial Stadium
10/6, 2:00p, Rochester Location: Memorial Stadium
10/12, 7:00p, @Normal University High
10/19, 7:00p, Jacksonville Location: Memorial Stadium
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Cam Jones
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Caleb Small
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
200
|
Roy Gully IV
|
TE
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Nate Borders
|
T
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
280
|
Taryn Wallace
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Caleb Small
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
200
|
Roy Gully IV
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Stephen Cole
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
QaRon Hawkins
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Will Smith
|
NG
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Rico Johnosn
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Dalton Robison
|
DE
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Nick Wallace
|
RB
|
2020
|
JaQuez Stewart
|
LB
|
2019
|
Rashad Rochelle
|
QB
|
2022
|
Steven Boucher
|
QB
|
2021
|
Blake Miser
|
OL
|
2019
|
Josh Salter
|
LB
|
2020
2018 Springfield Senators Summer/7on7 plans
Jacksonville
MO Baptist
ISU
Mt. Zion
Peoria Richwoods
Washington
University of St. Francis
Did you know...that Springfield made the IHSA state playoff field last year for the first time since the 2012 season? The 2012 team was part of five straight playoff teams for the Senators program (2008-2012) which has been the school's longest consecutive run in the state playoff field.