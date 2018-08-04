Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-04 07:05:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Springfield

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Dkmhqwkxjgkdjujtgmas

School: Springfield

Mascot: Senators

Conference: Central State Eight Conference

Twitter: @lead_senator

Head Coach: Roy Wesley Gully III

Assistant Coaches: Nate Graham Jon Hebb James Hickman Marcus Bates Jarrett Anderson Titus Florence Joe Mercier Kevin Norris Donte Douglas

2017 results: 5-5 (5-4) Central State Eight Conference. The Senators made the 2017 Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Nazareth Academy in opening round action.

2018 Springfield Senators schedule

8/24, 7:00p, @ MacArthur (Decatur, IL)

8/31, 7:00p, Springfield Southeast Location: Memorial Stadium

9/7, 7:00p, Glenwood (Chatham, IL) Location: Memorial Stadium

9/14, 7:00p, Lanphier (Springfield, IL) Location: Memorial Stadium

9/21, 7:00p, @ Decatur Eisenhower (Decatur, IL)

9/28, 7:00p, Sacred Heart­ Griffin Location: Memorial Stadium

10/6, 2:00p, Rochester Location: Memorial Stadium

10/12, 7:00p, @Normal University High

10/19, 7:00p, Jacksonville Location: Memorial Stadium

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Cam Jones

WR

2019

5-foot-11

190

Caleb Small

RB

2019

5-foot-8

200

Roy Gully IV

TE

2019

6-foot-1

190

Nate Borders

OT

2019

6-foot-4

280

Taryn Wallace

RB

2020

5-foot-10

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Caleb Small

LB

2019

5-foot-8

200

Roy Gully IV

LB

2019

6-foot-1

190

Stephen Cole

DE

2019

6-foot-2

175

QaRon Hawkins

DB

2019

6-foot-0

170

Will Smith

NG

2020

6-foot-0

190

Rico Johnson

LB

2019

6-foot-0

190

Dalton Robinson

DE

2019

5-foot-10

190
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Nick Wallace

WR

2020

JaQuez Stewart

LB

2019

Rashad Rochelle

QB

2022

Steven Boucher

QB

2021

Blake Mizer

OL

2019

Josh Salter

LB

2020

2018 Springfield Senators Summer/7on7 plans

Jacksonville

MO Baptist

ISU

Mt. Zion

Peoria Richwoods

Washington

University of St. Francis

Did you know...that Springfield High School has been playing high school football since 1897?

