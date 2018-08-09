Team Preview: Springfield SE
School: Springfield Southeast
Mascot: Spartans
Conference: Central State Eight Conference
Twitter:
Head Coach: Matt Lauber
Assistant Coaches: Mike Collins Sean Webb Jason Nikson Eric Fardan Andy Tinsley Nick Pickett Charles Jones Nick Rogers Shawn Gregory
2017 results: 2-7 (2-7) Central State Eight Conference. The Spartans failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Springfield Southeast Spartans schedule
vs Rochester
vs Springfield
@ Decatur Eisenhower
vs SHG
vs Decatur MacArthur
@ UHigh
@ Jacksonville
vs Glenwood
@ Lanphier
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Stuart Ross
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
165
|
Brian Kirkham
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-6
|
165
|
Decorian Sexton
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-7
|
160
|
Deon Fairlee
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Dakota Coons
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
150
|
Eric Tyler
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
275
|
Camareon Broomfield
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
315
|
Jaden Delay
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Henry Clines
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
270
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tyler Eskill
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|
Camareon Broomfield
|
NT
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|
Devin Blue-Robinson
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Isaiah Sexton
|
OLB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Marcus Alberts
|
ILB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Demarco Rush
|
ILB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
155
|
Dalton Bringle
|
OLB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Matt Yates
|
CB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Torian Henry
|
CB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
155
|
Cameron Tillman
|
FS
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Isaiah Cooper
|
FS/WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Desmond Williams
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
215
|
N+Mike Gillum
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
2018 Springfield Southeast Spartans Summer/7on7 plans
Morton
Mt. Zion
Belleville West
O'Fallon
Illinois College Team Camp
Did you know...that Springfield Southeast was known as Springfield Feitshans from 1932 until 1966. The school was renamed as Springfield Southeast in 1967.