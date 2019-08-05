News More News
Team Preview: St. Charles North

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 St. Charles North North Stars here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: St. Charles North

Mascot: North Stars

Conference: Dukane Conference

Team Twitter: @scnfbplayers

Head Coach: Rob Pomazak

Assistant Coaches: Dan Meyo Rick Magsamen Brian Flynn Jeff Petersen Pat Shannon Steve Bourbon Joe Groff Tony Wolanski Steve Polley Joe Nemetz Mike Maize Chip McPheeters Matt Cermak

2018 results: 10-4 (5-2) Dukane Conference. The North Stars made the 2018 Class 7A state playoffs and defeated Normal Community, Rolling Meadows, Wheaton South and Mount Carmel before losing to Nazareth Academy in the 7A state title game.

2019 St. Charles North North Stars schedule

08/30/2019 Fri @ Palatine HS A 7:30 PM Palatine HS -

09/06/2019 Fri vs. Bolingbrook - Youth Night H 7:30 PM Stadium -

09/13/2019 Fri @ Wheaton North A 7:30 PM Wheaton North -

09/20/2019 Fri vs. GENEVA H 7:30 PM Stadium -

09/27/2019 Fri @ LAKE PARK A 7:30 PM LAKE PARK,Stadium -

10/04/2019 Fri @ St. Charles East A 7:30 PM St. Charles East,Stadium -

10/11/2019 Fri vs. Glenbard north - Sr. Night H 7:30 PM Stadium,Stadium -

10/18/2019 Fri vs. Batavia H 7:30 PM Stadium -

10/25/2019 Fri @ WHEATON WARRENVILLE SOUTH A 7:30 PM Wheaton Warrenvill South,Stadium

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kyler Brown

QB

2020

6-foot-3

180

Matt Fell

OC

2020

6-foot-1

220

Carmine Bastone

OG

2021

6-foot-2

235

Ryan Thiesse

WR

2020

5-foot-10

185

Ben Furtney

HB

2020

6-foot-1

215

Zach McClure

TE

2020

6-fo0t-3

215

Nick Demarco

RB

2020

5-foot-10

185
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Deji Oshin

NT

2020

6-foot-1

235

Ben Furtney

LB

2020

6-foot-3

215

Ryan Thiesse

DB

2020

5-foot-10

185

Zach McClure

LB

2020

6-foot-3

215

Dan Kowalski

MLB

2021

6-foot-0

185

Carmine Bastone

DE

2021

6-foot-2

235
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Height Weight

Zach McClure

ILB

6-foot-3

215

Ian Erickson

OT

6-foot-6

275

Corey Krueger

OG

6-foot-5

295

Jordan Nubin

DB/WR

6-foot-0

170

Ryan Doherty

WR

6-foot-0

185

Josh Bridges

RB

5-foot-10

180

2019 St. Charles North North Stars Summer/7on7 plans

6/22 chicago bears 11on

6/28 red grange

6/19 7/10 7/24 SCN host 7 on 7 5pm - 8pm

7/18 Fox Valley 7 on 7

Did you know....that St. Charles North head coach Rob Pomazak has posted a 48-18 record in 6 seasons in charge of the North Stars program, including winning 9 or more games for the past three seasons.

{{ article.author_name }}