Team Preview: St. Charles North
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 St. Charles North North Stars here.
School: St. Charles North
Mascot: North Stars
Conference: Dukane Conference
Team Twitter: @scnfbplayers
Head Coach: Rob Pomazak
Assistant Coaches: Dan Meyo Rick Magsamen Brian Flynn Jeff Petersen Pat Shannon Steve Bourbon Joe Groff Tony Wolanski Steve Polley Joe Nemetz Mike Maize Chip McPheeters Matt Cermak
2018 results: 10-4 (5-2) Dukane Conference. The North Stars made the 2018 Class 7A state playoffs and defeated Normal Community, Rolling Meadows, Wheaton South and Mount Carmel before losing to Nazareth Academy in the 7A state title game.
2019 St. Charles North North Stars schedule
08/30/2019 Fri @ Palatine HS A 7:30 PM Palatine HS -
09/06/2019 Fri vs. Bolingbrook - Youth Night H 7:30 PM Stadium -
09/13/2019 Fri @ Wheaton North A 7:30 PM Wheaton North -
09/20/2019 Fri vs. GENEVA H 7:30 PM Stadium -
09/27/2019 Fri @ LAKE PARK A 7:30 PM LAKE PARK,Stadium -
10/04/2019 Fri @ St. Charles East A 7:30 PM St. Charles East,Stadium -
10/11/2019 Fri vs. Glenbard north - Sr. Night H 7:30 PM Stadium,Stadium -
10/18/2019 Fri vs. Batavia H 7:30 PM Stadium -
10/25/2019 Fri @ WHEATON WARRENVILLE SOUTH A 7:30 PM Wheaton Warrenvill South,Stadium
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Kyler Brown
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Matt Fell
|
OC
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Carmine Bastone
|
OG
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
235
|
Ryan Thiesse
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Ben Furtney
|
HB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Zach McClure
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-fo0t-3
|
215
|
Nick Demarco
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Deji Oshin
|
NT
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
235
|
Ben Furtney
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|
Ryan Thiesse
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Zach McClure
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|
Dan Kowalski
|
MLB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Carmine Bastone
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
235
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Zach McClure
|
ILB
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|
Ian Erickson
|
OT
|
6-foot-6
|
275
|
Corey Krueger
|
OG
|
6-foot-5
|
295
|
Jordan Nubin
|
DB/WR
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Ryan Doherty
|
WR
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Josh Bridges
|
RB
|
5-foot-10
|
180
2019 St. Charles North North Stars Summer/7on7 plans
6/22 chicago bears 11on
6/28 red grange
6/19 7/10 7/24 SCN host 7 on 7 5pm - 8pm
7/18 Fox Valley 7 on 7
Did you know....that St. Charles North head coach Rob Pomazak has posted a 48-18 record in 6 seasons in charge of the North Stars program, including winning 9 or more games for the past three seasons.