Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-31 06:19:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: St. Joseph

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 St. Joseph Chargers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Suuemtzjp1wvotjzcymm

School: St. Joseph

Mascot: Chargers

Conference: Chicago Catholic League Red

Twitter:

Head Coach: Adam Polak

Assistant Coaches: Tewan Brown Alex Puente Pierre Walters Nick Esposito

2017 results: 3-7 (1-2) CCL Red Conference. The Chargers failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 St. Joseph Chargers schedule

@ Elmwood Park

vs St Laurence

@ St. Ignatius

@ Montini

vs Leo

@ DePaul Prep

vs Chicago Christian

vs Hope

@ Marmion Academy

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Anthony Brown

OL

2019

6-foot-3

215

Robert Herrod

OL

2019

6-foot-0

2019

Aamir Burgie

RB

2019

5-foot-8

150

Mekhi Eiland

WR

2019

6-foot-1

220

Caleb Hayden

QB

2019

6-foot-4

210

Zuriel Mason

WR

2019

6-foot-4

225
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Zuriel Mason

DE

2019

6-foot-4

225

Mekhi Eiland

LB

2019

6-foot-1

220

Antonio Hardaway

DE

2019

6-foot-5

220

Aamir Burgie

DB

2019

5-foot-8

150

Anthony Brown

LB

2019

6-foot-3

215
Newcomers to Watch 
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brandon Pickett

WR

2019

6-foot-0

200

Tim Shannon

WR/DB

2021

6-foot-3

200

Javontay Bright

RB/S

2021

6-foot-0

200

Trazhion Tims

RB/LB

2020

6-foot-0

215

Josh Ratliff

RB/DL

2019

5-foot-10

185

2018 St. Joseph Chargers Summer/7on7 plans

FCA at Wheaton Academy

Did you know...that St. Joseph has made the IHSA state football playoffs just once in school history (2016).

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}