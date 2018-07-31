Team Preview: St. Joseph
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 St. Joseph Chargers here.
School: St. Joseph
Mascot: Chargers
Conference: Chicago Catholic League Red
Twitter:
Head Coach: Adam Polak
Assistant Coaches: Tewan Brown Alex Puente Pierre Walters Nick Esposito
2017 results: 3-7 (1-2) CCL Red Conference. The Chargers failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 St. Joseph Chargers schedule
@ Elmwood Park
vs St Laurence
@ St. Ignatius
@ Montini
vs Leo
@ DePaul Prep
vs Chicago Christian
vs Hope
@ Marmion Academy
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Anthony Brown
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|
Robert Herrod
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
2019
|
Aamir Burgie
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
150
|
Mekhi Eiland
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Caleb Hayden
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
210
|
Zuriel Mason
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
225
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Zuriel Mason
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
225
|
Mekhi Eiland
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Antonio Hardaway
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-5
|
220
|
Aamir Burgie
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
150
|
Anthony Brown
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brandon Pickett
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Tim Shannon
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
200
|
Javontay Bright
|
RB/S
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Trazhion Tims
|
RB/LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Josh Ratliff
|
RB/DL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
185
2018 St. Joseph Chargers Summer/7on7 plans
FCA at Wheaton Academy
Did you know...that St. Joseph has made the IHSA state football playoffs just once in school history (2016).