Team Preview: St. Joseph

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Ud1pju38dwncrruzgoip

School: St. Joseph

Mascot: Chargers

Conference: CCL ESCC Red Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Adam Polak

Assistant Coaches: Tim Shannon Nick Esposito Tewan Brown Kevin Davis Alex Puente Max Clark Albert Betts

2018 results: 1-9 (1-3) CCL Red Conference. The Chargers failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 St. Joseph Chargers schedule

vs Elmwood Park

@ Guerin Prep

@ St. Viator

vs Marian Catholic

@ De La Salle

@ Leo

vs Montini

vs Marmion Acedemy

vs DePaul Prep

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mekhi Eliand

WR

2020

6-foot-1

220

Naqi Shaheed Owens

WR

2020

6-foot-1

190

Trazhon Tims

RB

2020

5-foot-10

210
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Edwardo Barriga

DL

2020

5-foot-7

230

Ja'Vontay Bright

S

2021

5-foot-9

180

Tim Shannon

DB

2021

6-foot-2

215

Trazhon Tims

MLB

2020

5-foot-10

210

Jheloni Willis

DB

2020

6-foot-0

150
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Ezekiel Boose

QB

Angel Camacho

C

Payton Rozek

DL

Erion Spann

OL/DL

Reggie Strong

WR

2019 St. Joseph Chargers Summer/7on7 plans

FCA at Weaton Acedomy July 20th

OakLawn on June 20th

Did you know....that St. Joseph has made the IHSA state football playoff field once in school history in 2016.

