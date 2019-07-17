Team Preview: St. Joseph
School: St. Joseph
Mascot: Chargers
Conference: CCL ESCC Red Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Adam Polak
Assistant Coaches: Tim Shannon Nick Esposito Tewan Brown Kevin Davis Alex Puente Max Clark Albert Betts
2018 results: 1-9 (1-3) CCL Red Conference. The Chargers failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 St. Joseph Chargers schedule
vs Elmwood Park
@ Guerin Prep
@ St. Viator
vs Marian Catholic
@ De La Salle
@ Leo
vs Montini
vs Marmion Acedemy
vs DePaul Prep
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mekhi Eliand
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Naqi Shaheed Owens
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Trazhon Tims
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
210
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Edwardo Barriga
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
230
|
Ja'Vontay Bright
|
S
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
180
|
Tim Shannon
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
215
|
Trazhon Tims
|
MLB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
210
|
Jheloni Willis
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
150
|Name
|Position
|
Ezekiel Boose
|
QB
|
Angel Camacho
|
C
|
Payton Rozek
|
DL
|
Erion Spann
|
OL/DL
|
Reggie Strong
|
WR
2019 St. Joseph Chargers Summer/7on7 plans
FCA at Weaton Acedomy July 20th
OakLawn on June 20th
Did you know....that St. Joseph has made the IHSA state football playoff field once in school history in 2016.