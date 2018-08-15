Team Preview: St. Joseph Ogden
School: St. Joe Ogden
Mascot: Eagles
Conference: Black Diamond Conference
Twitter: @SJOFootball
Head Coach: Shawn Skinner
Assistant Coaches: Bob Glazier, Todd Sarnecki, Marshall Schact, Don Beckett, Ben Gorman, Nick Bialeschki
2017 results: 4-5 (4-5) Illini Prairie Conference. The Spartans failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field
2018 St. Joseph Ogden Spartans schedule
8/24 @ STM,
8/31 Rantoul,
9/7 @ BCC,
9/14 Tolono Unity,
9/21 @ Pontiac,
9/28 PC,
10/5 @ IVC,
10/12 @ Olympia,
10/19 Monticello
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Cole Zaccarelli
|
LT
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Keeana Swanson
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
180
|
Dwight Colvin
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-3
|
170
|
Joel Orcutt
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-5
|
190
|
Brayden Weaver
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
185
|
Conner Hodge
|
OC
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
195
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Adam Frerich
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Brayden Weaver
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
185
|
Jayden Miller
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
180
|
Jack Cook
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-5
|
195
|
Sullivan Alwes
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-5
|
205
|
Jack Ward
|
DL
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
195
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Creighton Burnett
|
QB/SS
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Peyton Holt
|
RB/LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Jerrett Stevenson
|
RB/LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
2018 St. Joe Ogden Spartans Summer/7on7 plans
Hosting Tucola, Oakwood and Georgetown in July
@ Tolono Unity in July
@ Clifton Central in July
Did you know...that St. Joe Ogden missed the 2017 IHSA state football playoffs for the first time since 1990? The Spartans have also placed second in state five times (1989/1997/1999/2006 and 2013) in school history.