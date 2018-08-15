Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 06:15:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: St. Joseph Ogden

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 St. Joe Ogden Spartans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Txs789fw5grasxc5hwqq

School: St. Joe Ogden

Mascot: Eagles

Conference: Black Diamond Conference

Twitter: @SJOFootball

Head Coach: Shawn Skinner

Assistant Coaches: Bob Glazier, Todd Sarnecki, Marshall Schact, Don Beckett, Ben Gorman, Nick Bialeschki

2017 results: 4-5 (4-5) Illini Prairie Conference. The Spartans failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field

2018 St. Joseph Ogden Spartans schedule

8/24 @ STM,

8/31 Rantoul,

9/7 @ BCC,

9/14 Tolono Unity,

9/21 @ Pontiac,

9/28 PC,

10/5 @ IVC,

10/12 @ Olympia,

10/19 Monticello

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Cole Zaccarelli

LT

2019

6-foot-4

220

Keeana Swanson

QB

2019

6-foot-4

180

Dwight Colvin

RB

2019

5-foot-3

170

Joel Orcutt

WR

2019

6-foot-5

190

Brayden Weaver

RB

2020

5-foot-8

185

Conner Hodge

OC

2020

6-foot-4

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Adam Frerich

DB

2019

5-foot-9

175

Brayden Weaver

LB

2020

5-foot-8

185

Jayden Miller

LB

2020

5-foot-8

180

Jack Cook

DB

2019

6-foot-5

195

Sullivan Alwes

DL

2019

6-foot-5

205

Jack Ward

DL

2019

5-foot-9

195
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Creighton Burnett

QB/SS

2021

5-foot-10

175

Peyton Holt

RB/LB

2021

5-foot-9

160

Jerrett Stevenson

RB/LB

2020

5-foot-10

175

2018 St. Joe Ogden Spartans Summer/7on7 plans

Hosting Tucola, Oakwood and Georgetown in July

@ Tolono Unity in July

@ Clifton Central in July

Did you know...that St. Joe Ogden missed the 2017 IHSA state football playoffs for the first time since 1990? The Spartans have also placed second in state five times (1989/1997/1999/2006 and 2013) in school history.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}