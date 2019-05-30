Team Preview: St. Patrick
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Eric Wozny
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
210
|
Drew Schotanus
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Joe Fanning
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-6
|
320
|
Kwame Achampong
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
250
|
AJ Fitzpatrick
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
165
|
Kwame Achampong
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
250
|
Vince Waters
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
220
|
Jake Nunez
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Joey Perez
|
FS
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
170
|
Michael Ralhfs
|
SS
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Vic Matkowski
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Aidan Larsen
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Jack Ryle
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
175
|
Mickey Leyden
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Alex Goworowski
|
LB
|
2022
|
6-foot-2
|
185
School: St. Patrick
Mascot: Shamrocks
Conference: ESCC/CCL mega conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Adam Guerra
Assistant Coaches: Mike Fabrizio, Asst Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator Anthony Griffin, Defensive Coordinator Kaseem Sinceno, Wide Receivers Nick Madsen, Defensive Line Anthony Delgado, Linebackers
2018 results: 5-4 (3-5) East Suburban Catholic Catholic. The Shamrocks failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 St. Patrick Shamrocks schedule
@ Evanston
vs Glenbrook North
vs. Leo
@ Carmel Catholic
@ Notre Dame
vs.St. Viator
@ Fenwick
vs. Marist
@ Marian Central Catholic
2019 St. Patrick Shamrocks Summer/7on7 plans
Loras College Team Camp in July
Did you know... St. Patrick has several former players in the St. Patrick Sports Hall of Fame including former Northwestern LB and now Widcats assistant coach Tim McGargile (2002) plus former Notre Dame OL Dan Santucci (2002).