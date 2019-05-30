News More News
football

Team Preview: St. Patrick

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 St. Patrick Shamrocks here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Au3djbnmewfz7pnvk7l0
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Eric Wozny

RB

2020

5-foot-10

210

Drew Schotanus

TE

2020

6-foot-1

225

Joe Fanning

OL

2020

6-foot-6

320

Kwame Achampong

OL

2020

6-foot-4

250

AJ Fitzpatrick

WR

2020

5-foot-8

165
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kwame Achampong

DE

2020

6-foot-4

250

Vince Waters

LB

2020

6-foot-0

220

Jake Nunez

LB

2020

6-foot-1

185

Joey Perez

FS

2020

6-foot-1

170

Michael Ralhfs

SS

2020

6-foot-0

200

Vic Matkowski

DB

2020

5-foot-10

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Aidan Larsen

QB

2020

6-foot-2

180

Jack Ryle

WR

2021

6-foot-3

175

Mickey Leyden

LB

2020

6-foot-1

180

Alex Goworowski

LB

2022

6-foot-2

185

School: St. Patrick

Mascot: Shamrocks

Conference: ESCC/CCL mega conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Adam Guerra

Assistant Coaches: Mike Fabrizio, Asst Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator Anthony Griffin, Defensive Coordinator Kaseem Sinceno, Wide Receivers Nick Madsen, Defensive Line Anthony Delgado, Linebackers

2018 results: 5-4 (3-5) East Suburban Catholic Catholic. The Shamrocks failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 St. Patrick Shamrocks schedule

@ Evanston

vs Glenbrook North

vs. Leo

@ Carmel Catholic

@ Notre Dame

vs.St. Viator

@ Fenwick

vs. Marist

@ Marian Central Catholic

2019 St. Patrick Shamrocks Summer/7on7 plans

Loras College Team Camp in July

Did you know... St. Patrick has several former players in the St. Patrick Sports Hall of Fame including former Northwestern LB and now Widcats assistant coach Tim McGargile (2002) plus former Notre Dame OL Dan Santucci (2002).

{{ article.author_name }}