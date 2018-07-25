EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 St. Viator Lions here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .St. Viator has made the IHSA state playoffs in back to back seasons under third year head coach David Archibald?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 St. Viator Lions? St. Viator will no question need to reload this summer as the Lions graduated 18 starters from the 2017 state playoff team. The Lions always seem to have talent in the building and having a standout returning play maker in senior RB Elijah Black is a terrific place to restart this fall.

Keep an Eye on: St. Viator senior RB Elijah Black. Black is one of several top running backs to watch in the ESCC this coming season. Black, who has terrific speed and burst will be asked to carry a good amount of the offensive load in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the St. Viator Lions? 5-4/4-5