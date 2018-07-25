Ticker
Team Preview: St. Viator

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 St. Viator Lions here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: St. Viator

Mascot: Lions

Conference: East Suburban Catholic Conference

Twitter: @SVFootballCoach

Head Coach: David Archibald

Assistant Coaches: Fr. Dan Hall, CSV Al Panzeca Bob Lamick Bill Annen Jimmy Coy Will Koukal Kyle Jenkins Casey Lynde Gregg Kirkwood Mike Tubridy Alex Nadolna

2017 results: 5-5 (4-3) East Suburban Catholic Conference. The Lions made the Class 5A state playoff field and lost in opening round action to Sterling.

2018 St. Viator Lions schedule

8/24 @ Prospect

8/31 @ Lodi, WI

9/7 Joliet Catholic

9/14 @ Marist

9/21 Carmel

9/28 @ Notre Dame

10/5 @ Benet

10/12 Saint Patrick

10/19 Marian Central Catholic

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Elijah Black

RB

2019

5-foot-7

175

Jeremiah Pittman

OL

2019

6-foot-2

255
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Niko Weder

LB

2019

5-foot-10

220

Nate Peters

DB

2019

5-foot-11

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Athan Huelskamp

OL

2020

6-foot-1

265

Kevin Murphy

WR/DB

2019

6-foot-0

170

Javier Sanchez

OL/DL

2019

6-foot-5

295

Jack Mahoney

QB

2020

6-foot-1

180

Michael Purk

SB/LB

2019

5-foot-7

180

Zach DeJohn

QB/WR

2019

6-foot-0

160

2018 St. Viator Lions Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...St. Viator has made the IHSA state playoffs in back to back seasons under third year head coach David Archibald?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 St. Viator Lions? St. Viator will no question need to reload this summer as the Lions graduated 18 starters from the 2017 state playoff team. The Lions always seem to have talent in the building and having a standout returning play maker in senior RB Elijah Black is a terrific place to restart this fall.

Keep an Eye on: St. Viator senior RB Elijah Black. Black is one of several top running backs to watch in the ESCC this coming season. Black, who has terrific speed and burst will be asked to carry a good amount of the offensive load in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the St. Viator Lions? 5-4/4-5

{{ article.author_name }}