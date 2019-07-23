News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 06:37:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Stagg

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Stagg Chargers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Tvnocekacsfbonaxfl6a

School: Stagg

Mascot: Chargers

Conference: Southwest Suburban Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Brian Berg

Assistant Coaches: Brian Buglio, Jim Clendenning, Mike Creevy, Mike Durbin, Eric Elget, Dan Green, Austin Kelly, Tom Lally, Eric Malone, Jeff Obradovich, Brennan Quick, Chris Wendelin, Adam Zmuda

2018 results: 2-7 (2-4) Southwest Suburban Conference. The Chargers failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Stagg Chargers schedule

Aug 30 5:30 H Little Village

Sep 6 7:15 H Grant

Sep 13 7:15 A Bolingbrook

Sep 20 7:00 H Sandburg

Sep 27 7:00 A Andrew

Oct 4 7:15 H Lincoln-Way West

Oct 11 7:15 H Bradley-Bourbonnais

Oct 18 7:15 A Lincoln-Way Central

Oct 25 7:15 A Lockport

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tommy Doyle

OL

2020

5-foot-11

240

Donnie Hansen

WR

2020

6-foot-3

180

Troy Huddleston

RB

2020

5-foot-6

150

Jake Obradovich

OL

2020

5-foot-11

225
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Arben Dardovski

LB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Tommy Doyle

DL

2020

5-foot-11

240
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Frank Day

WR/DB

2021

6-foot-0

160

Collin Gazdziak

QB

2021

6-foot-0

185

CJ Ladewig

WR/LB

2021

5-foot-11

170

Lucas Malgioglio

OL/DL

2021

5-foot-10

185

Tom Mohan

WR/DB

2021

6-foot-0

160

2019 Stagg Chargers Summer/7on7 plans

June 6th vs. Reavis 7 on 7

June 13th vs.Reavis 7 on 7

July 9th Maine West 7 on 7

July 10th vs. Sandburg 7 on 7

July 16th vs. Morton 7 on 7

July 17th Eisenhower 7 on 7

July 18th Linemen Challenge @ Sandburg

July 25th Plainfield 7 on 7

July 25th Linemen Challenge @ Andrew

Did you know....that Stagg last made the IHSA state football playoff field in 2005.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}