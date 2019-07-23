Team Preview: Stagg
School: Stagg
Mascot: Chargers
Conference: Southwest Suburban Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Brian Berg
Assistant Coaches: Brian Buglio, Jim Clendenning, Mike Creevy, Mike Durbin, Eric Elget, Dan Green, Austin Kelly, Tom Lally, Eric Malone, Jeff Obradovich, Brennan Quick, Chris Wendelin, Adam Zmuda
2018 results: 2-7 (2-4) Southwest Suburban Conference. The Chargers failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Stagg Chargers schedule
Aug 30 5:30 H Little Village
Sep 6 7:15 H Grant
Sep 13 7:15 A Bolingbrook
Sep 20 7:00 H Sandburg
Sep 27 7:00 A Andrew
Oct 4 7:15 H Lincoln-Way West
Oct 11 7:15 H Bradley-Bourbonnais
Oct 18 7:15 A Lincoln-Way Central
Oct 25 7:15 A Lockport
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tommy Doyle
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
240
|
Donnie Hansen
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Troy Huddleston
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-6
|
150
|
Jake Obradovich
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
225
|
Arben Dardovski
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Tommy Doyle
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
240
|
Frank Day
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|
Collin Gazdziak
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
CJ Ladewig
|
WR/LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Lucas Malgioglio
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Tom Mohan
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
160
2019 Stagg Chargers Summer/7on7 plans
June 6th vs. Reavis 7 on 7
June 13th vs.Reavis 7 on 7
July 9th Maine West 7 on 7
July 10th vs. Sandburg 7 on 7
July 16th vs. Morton 7 on 7
July 17th Eisenhower 7 on 7
July 18th Linemen Challenge @ Sandburg
July 25th Plainfield 7 on 7
July 25th Linemen Challenge @ Andrew
Did you know....that Stagg last made the IHSA state football playoff field in 2005.