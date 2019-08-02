News More News
Team Preview: Sycamore

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Sycamore Spartans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Sycamore

Mascot: Spartans

Conference: Interstate 8 Conference

Team Twitter: @SycoFootball

Head Coach: Joe Ryan

Assistant Coaches: Jake Countryman Rob Stover Randy Zeiter Curt Countryman Brian Koehne Kevin Crandall

2018 results: 8-3 (2-2) Northern Illinois Big 12 East Conference. The Spartans made the Class 5A state playoffs and defeated Rochelle then lost to Montini in second round action.

2019 Sycamore Spartans schedule

8/30 Washington (H)

9/6 Dekalb (N) NIU

9/13 Kaneland (A)

9/20 Ottawa (H)

9/27 Sandwich (A)

10/4 Morris (H)

10/11 Rochelle (A)

10/18 LaSalle-Peru (H)

10/25 Plano (A)

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Grant McConkey

QB

2020

5-foot-10

160

Logan Egler

RB

2020

5-foot-11

205

Jackson Johnson

WR/TE

2020

6-foot-5

205

Manny Dominguez

RB/Slot

2020

5-foot-11

190

Hunter Cash

OL

2020

5-foot-11

235

Anthony Crusan

OL

2020

5-foot-11

225

Charlie Oestricher

OL

2020

6-foot-1

215

Jason O'Donnell

TE

2021

6-foot-3

200
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Preston Ruud

LB

2020

6-foot-0

210

Manny Dominguez

DB

2020

5-foot-11

190

Kyle Antos

LB

2020

6-foot-0

195

Jason Hayes

LB

2020

6-foot-2

200

Gavin Crofoot

DB

2020

5-foot-11

170

Zech Hollingsworth

DT

2020

6-foot-1

235

Dylan Shuman

DT

2021

5-foot-10

230
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Carsten Menzer

OG

2021

5-foot-11

230

Jason Calderon

OC

2020

5-foot-9

205

JT Burns

WR

2020

5-foot-11

150

Zak Kozumplik

DE

2020

6-foot-1

190

Sam Etienne

DB

2021

5-foot-10

150

DeShaun Harris

RB/DB

2020

6-foot-1

175

2019 Sycamore Spartans Summer/7on7 plans

NIU - June 15th

Nazareth - June 19th

Metamora - June 21st

Nazareth - June 26th

West Aurora - July 12th

Did you know....that Sycamore head coach Joe Ryan has posted a 94-65 record in 15 seasons as the Spartans head coach. Ryan has taken Sycamore to the IHSA state playoffs in 10 of his 15 seasons, including 9 out of the last 10 years.

{{ article.author_name }}