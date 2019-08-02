Team Preview: Sycamore
School: Sycamore
Mascot: Spartans
Conference: Interstate 8 Conference
Team Twitter: @SycoFootball
Head Coach: Joe Ryan
Assistant Coaches: Jake Countryman Rob Stover Randy Zeiter Curt Countryman Brian Koehne Kevin Crandall
2018 results: 8-3 (2-2) Northern Illinois Big 12 East Conference. The Spartans made the Class 5A state playoffs and defeated Rochelle then lost to Montini in second round action.
2019 Sycamore Spartans schedule
8/30 Washington (H)
9/6 Dekalb (N) NIU
9/13 Kaneland (A)
9/20 Ottawa (H)
9/27 Sandwich (A)
10/4 Morris (H)
10/11 Rochelle (A)
10/18 LaSalle-Peru (H)
10/25 Plano (A)
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Grant McConkey
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Logan Egler
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
205
|
Jackson Johnson
|
WR/TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
205
|
Manny Dominguez
|
RB/Slot
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Hunter Cash
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
235
|
Anthony Crusan
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
225
|
Charlie Oestricher
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Jason O'Donnell
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Preston Ruud
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|
Manny Dominguez
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Kyle Antos
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Jason Hayes
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
Gavin Crofoot
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Zech Hollingsworth
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
235
|
Dylan Shuman
|
DT
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Carsten Menzer
|
OG
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
230
|
Jason Calderon
|
OC
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
205
|
JT Burns
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
150
|
Zak Kozumplik
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Sam Etienne
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
150
|
DeShaun Harris
|
RB/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
2019 Sycamore Spartans Summer/7on7 plans
NIU - June 15th
Nazareth - June 19th
Metamora - June 21st
Nazareth - June 26th
West Aurora - July 12th
Did you know....that Sycamore head coach Joe Ryan has posted a 94-65 record in 15 seasons as the Spartans head coach. Ryan has taken Sycamore to the IHSA state playoffs in 10 of his 15 seasons, including 9 out of the last 10 years.