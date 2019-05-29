Team Preview: TF South
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jamarion Gaines
|
TB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Michael Smith
|
FB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
CJ Wilson
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
170
|
Amari Jackson
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
205
|
Ben Mascio
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
290
|
Anthony Ochiobuter
|
OC
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
245
|
Khullen Jefferson
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
180
|
Michael Smith
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Auricle Hawkins
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
195
|
CJ Wilson
|
S
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
170
|
Davion Goodson
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Xavier Leon
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Amari Jackson
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
205
|
Isaiah Lewis
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|
John Sanders
|
TE/DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
210
|
Kaleb Jones
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
Wilson Buckley
|
TB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
175
|
Kendal Beach
|
QB/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
School: TF South
Mascot: Rebels
Conference: South Suburban Blue
Team Twitter: @TFSREBELS
Head Coach: Bob Padjen
Assistant Coaches: Mike Tisza, Doug Smith, Jesse Kikkert, Tim Sullivan, Matt Brandt, Rob Shell, Mark Seymour, Erik Bryce
2018 results: 6-4 (3-3) South Suburban Blue. The Rebels made the 2018 Class 7A IHSA state football playoff field and lost to Mount Carmel in opening round action.
2019 TF South Rebels schedule
Aug 30 at Hammond Gavin
Sept 6 Highland, Indiana
Sept 13 Lemont
Sept. 20 TF North
Sept. 27 Reavis
Oct. 4 at Hillcrest
Oct. 11 at Bremen
Oct. 18 at Oak Forest
Oct. 25 TinleyPark
2019 TF South Rebels Summer/7on7 plans
At Richards 7 on 7, 6/22
At HF, 6/25
At Michigan City Indiana, 6/20
At Bloom 7/18
Did you know...that TF South has made the IHSA state football playoff field in 18 out of the last 21 seasons.