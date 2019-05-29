News More News
Team Preview: TF South

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 TF South Rebels here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jamarion Gaines

TB

2020

5-foot-11

175

Michael Smith

FB

2020

6-foot-1

215

CJ Wilson

WR

2020

6-foot-1

170

Amari Jackson

OG

2020

6-foot-0

205

Ben Mascio

OT

2020

6-foot-4

290

Anthony Ochiobuter

OC

2020

6-foot-0

245

Khullen Jefferson

WR

2020

6-foot-4

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Michael Smith

LB

2020

6-foot-1

215

Auricle Hawkins

LB

2020

5-foot-11

195

CJ Wilson

S

2020

6-foot-1

170

Davion Goodson

DB

2021

6-foot-2

190

Xavier Leon

S

2020

5-foot-9

165

Amari Jackson

LB

2020

6-foot-0

205
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Isaiah Lewis

QB

2021

6-foot-3

195

John Sanders

TE/DE

2020

6-foot-2

210

Kaleb Jones

DE

2020

6-foot-2

200

Wilson Buckley

TB

2021

5-foot-8

175

Kendal Beach

QB/DB

2020

6-foot-1

185

School: TF South

Mascot: Rebels

Conference: South Suburban Blue

Team Twitter: @TFSREBELS

Head Coach: Bob Padjen

Assistant Coaches: Mike Tisza, Doug Smith, Jesse Kikkert, Tim Sullivan, Matt Brandt, Rob Shell, Mark Seymour, Erik Bryce

2018 results: 6-4 (3-3) South Suburban Blue. The Rebels made the 2018 Class 7A IHSA state football playoff field and lost to Mount Carmel in opening round action.

2019 TF South Rebels schedule

Aug 30 at Hammond Gavin

Sept 6 Highland, Indiana

Sept 13 Lemont

Sept. 20 TF North

Sept. 27 Reavis

Oct. 4 at Hillcrest

Oct. 11 at Bremen

Oct. 18 at Oak Forest

Oct. 25 TinleyPark

2019 TF South Rebels Summer/7on7 plans

At Richards 7 on 7, 6/22

At HF, 6/25

At Michigan City Indiana, 6/20

At Bloom 7/18

Did you know...that TF South has made the IHSA state football playoff field in 18 out of the last 21 seasons.

{{ article.author_name }}