Team Preview: Tinley Park
School: Tinley Park
Mascot: Titans
Conference: South Suburban Blue Conference
Team Twitter: @TPHSTitans_FB
Head Coach: Josh O'Shea
Assistant Coaches: Chris Merenowicz Keith Huhn Jon Simmons Matt Verble Sean Caddigan
2018 results: 4-5 (1-5) South Suburban Blue Conference. The Titans failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Tinley Park Titans schedule
Week 1: Payton Prep
Week 2: @ Peotone
Week 3: Oak Forest
Week 4: Oak Lawn
Week 5: Bremen
Week 6: @ Lemont
Week 7: @ Hillcrest
Week 8: TF North
Week 9:@ TF South
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Joe Mackessy
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Jojo Gallegos
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Johnny Gonsalvez
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Gage Glass
|
OC
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
230
|
David Stronach
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
255
|
Ezekiel Childs
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
255
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ezekiel Childs
|
NG
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
255
|
David Stronach
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
255
|
Pete McMahon
|
OLB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Christian Law
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
Sam Okewole
|
OLB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Kevin Rodriguez
|
ATH
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Evan King
|
TE/DE
|
2022
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|
Adam Kenny
|
OL
|
2022
|
6-foot-3
|
260
2019 Tinley Park Titans Summer/7on7 plans
Team Camp at Hanover College (IN) - 6/25-6/27
7on7 at Eisenhower - 7/17, 5:00
7on7 at Andrew - 7/24, 5:00
7on7 at Chicago Christian - 7/31, 4:30
Did you know....that Tinley Park was able to win the 1986 Class 4A state football title? The Titans defeated Rock Island Alleman 21-15 in the 4A state title game for the school's first and only IHSA state football title.