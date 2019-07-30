News More News
Team Preview: Tinley Park

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Tinley Park Titans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Vblkvu0i3ncnh6wgofrm

School: Tinley Park

Mascot: Titans

Conference: South Suburban Blue Conference

Team Twitter: @TPHSTitans_FB

Head Coach: Josh O'Shea

Assistant Coaches: Chris Merenowicz Keith Huhn Jon Simmons Matt Verble Sean Caddigan

2018 results: 4-5 (1-5) South Suburban Blue Conference. The Titans failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Tinley Park Titans schedule

Week 1: Payton Prep

Week 2: @ Peotone

Week 3: Oak Forest

Week 4: Oak Lawn

Week 5: Bremen

Week 6: @ Lemont

Week 7: @ Hillcrest

Week 8: TF North

Week 9:@ TF South

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Joe Mackessy

QB

2020

5-foot-11

175

Jojo Gallegos

RB

2020

5-foot-9

170

Johnny Gonsalvez

WR

2020

6-foot-3

180

Gage Glass

OC

2020

6-foot-1

230

David Stronach

OL

2020

6-foot-2

255

Ezekiel Childs

OL

2020

5-foot-10

255
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ezekiel Childs

NG

2020

5-foot-10

255

David Stronach

DT

2020

6-foot-2

255

Pete McMahon

OLB

2020

6-foot-0

180
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Christian Law

WR

2020

6-foot-2

175

Sam Okewole

OLB

2021

6-foot-0

175

Kevin Rodriguez

ATH

2021

5-foot-11

170

Evan King

TE/DE

2022

6-foot-3

215

Adam Kenny

OL

2022

6-foot-3

260

2019 Tinley Park Titans Summer/7on7 plans

Team Camp at Hanover College (IN) - 6/25-6/27

7on7 at Eisenhower - 7/17, 5:00

7on7 at Andrew - 7/24, 5:00

7on7 at Chicago Christian - 7/31, 4:30

Did you know....that Tinley Park was able to win the 1986 Class 4A state football title? The Titans defeated Rock Island Alleman 21-15 in the 4A state title game for the school's first and only IHSA state football title.

{{ article.author_name }}