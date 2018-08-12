Ticker
Team Preview: Vienna

Tim OHalloran
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Vienna Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Zzhzuf74vvyxdx947eaj
Photo courtesy of the Goreville Gazette

School: Vienna

Mascot: Eagles

Conference: Black Diamond Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Michael W. Rude

Assistant Coaches: Skip Heninger Bart Pulliam Austyn Frassato Jim Veach Steve Colson derek Rutherford

2017 results: 4-5 (4-5) Black Diamond Conference. The Eagles failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Vienna Eagles schedule

vs Christopher

@ Eldorado

@ Johnson City

vs Chester

@ Albion Edwards County

@ Hamilton County

vs Fairfield

vs Sesser

@ Carmi White County

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Logyn Frassato

QB

2019

6-foot-0

180

Kyle Van Cleve

RB

2019

6-foot-0

165

Dan Smith

RB

2019

5-foot-11

185

Aiden Kuhn Jr

RB

2020

6-foot-0

210

Wyatt Garren

OL

2020

5-foot-11

280

Levi Ingle

OL

2020

5-foot-10

190

Hunter Veach

OL

2020

5-foot-9

260

Seth Caraker

TE

2019

6-foot-0

195

Thomas Craig

OL

2021

5-foot-11

190
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position 

Dan Smith

SS

Logyn Frassato

FS

Ethan Rice Jr

LB

Aiden Kuhn

LB

Hunter Veach

DT

Nate Davidson

DT

Kyle Van Cleve

DB

Thomas Craig

DE
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brendan Dahncke

RB/DB

2021

5-foot-10

165

Micah Harris

RB/DB

2021

5-foot-7

160

Trey Cope

RB/DB

2021

5-foot-6

160

Gavin Lambert

OL/DL

2021

6-foot-0

195

Gavin Pippins

DT

2021

5-foot-10

285

Mason Poland

OL/DL

2021

5-foot-10

195

Alex Smith

DB

2019

5-foot-10

145

Lucas Chase

DB

2019

5-foot-11

155

2018 vienna Eagles Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Vienna head coach Mike Rude has been coaching high school football for nearly 40 years? Rude was head football coach at Johnson City for 37 years before taking the Vienna coaching position in 2009. Rude left a few years ago for the college level for the 2013 and 2014 season but then returned to Vienna in 2016.

