Team Preview: Vienna
School: Vienna
Mascot: Eagles
Conference: Black Diamond Conference
Head Coach: Michael W. Rude
Assistant Coaches: Skip Heninger Bart Pulliam Austyn Frassato Jim Veach Steve Colson derek Rutherford
2017 results: 4-5 (4-5) Black Diamond Conference. The Eagles failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Vienna Eagles schedule
vs Christopher
@ Eldorado
@ Johnson City
vs Chester
@ Albion Edwards County
@ Hamilton County
vs Fairfield
vs Sesser
@ Carmi White County
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Logyn Frassato
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Kyle Van Cleve
|
RB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Dan Smith
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Aiden Kuhn Jr
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|
Wyatt Garren
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
280
|
Levi Ingle
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Hunter Veach
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
260
|
Seth Caraker
|
TE
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Thomas Craig
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|Name
|Position
|
Dan Smith
|
SS
|
Logyn Frassato
|
FS
|
Ethan Rice Jr
|
LB
|
Aiden Kuhn
|
LB
|
Hunter Veach
|
DT
|
Nate Davidson
|
DT
|
Kyle Van Cleve
|
DB
|
Thomas Craig
|
DE
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brendan Dahncke
|
RB/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Micah Harris
|
RB/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-7
|
160
|
Trey Cope
|
RB/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-6
|
160
|
Gavin Lambert
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Gavin Pippins
|
DT
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
285
|
Mason Poland
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
195
|
Alex Smith
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
145
|
Lucas Chase
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
155
2018 vienna Eagles Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that Vienna head coach Mike Rude has been coaching high school football for nearly 40 years? Rude was head football coach at Johnson City for 37 years before taking the Vienna coaching position in 2009. Rude left a few years ago for the college level for the 2013 and 2014 season but then returned to Vienna in 2016.