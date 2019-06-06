News More News
Team Preview: Warren Township

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Waren Township Blue Devils here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Mlrowezzqjpwvrnzxg3c
Warren Township 2020 LB Juan DeLaCruz (Rivals.com)
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Phil Hird

QB

2021

6-foot-0

185

Jaiden Lowery

OL

2020

6-foot-2

285

Ethan McDermott

OL

2020

5-foot-10

275

Matt Rich

OL

2020

6-foot-1

275

Christian Phillips

ATH

2020

5-foot-10

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Seamus Mellican

DL

2020

6-foot-4

220

Willis Singleton Jr.

DT

2020

6-foot-2

285

Juan DelaCruz

LB

2020

6-foot-3

225

Malachi McNeal

LB

2021

6-foot-1

225

Josh Turner

S

2020

6-foot-0

195
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Marc Davis

S

2021

6-foot-0

180

Tommy Matheson

DL

2021

6-foot-4

255

Donneville James

LB

2020

6-foot-2

220

Antoineo Harris Jr.

DL

2021

6-foot-4

230

Derrick McLaughlin

RB

2020

5-foot-11

220

Connor Lange

WR

2020

6-foot-4

190

Luther Thompson

WR

2020

5-foot-8

170

School: Warren Township

Mascot: Blue Devils

Conference: North Suburban

Team Twitter: @WTHSFB

Head Coach: Bryan Wells

Assistant Coaches: Jim Voutiritsas, Justin VanSchaick, Brandon Schild, Josh Williams, Tayler Erbach, Kurt Weinberg, Chris Caballero

2018 results: 10-2 (7-0) North Suburban Conference. The Blue Devils made the Class 8A state football playoff field. Warren Township defeated Neuqua Valley and Hinsdale Central then lost to Brother Rice in the quarterfinal round.

2019 Warren Township Blue Devils schedule

vs. Barrington

vs. Glenbard North

@. Waukegan

@ Libertyville

vs Lake Forest

vs. Zion-Benton

@ Lake Zurich

@ Stevenson

vs. Mundelein

2019 Warren Township Blue Devils Summer/7on7 plans

Western Illinois University 7/17-19

Did you know...that the Warren Township was able to make the IHSA state quarterfinal round for just the second time in school history in 2018. Warren Township also lost in the quarterfinal round in 1991.

{{ article.author_name }}