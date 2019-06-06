Team Preview: Warren Township
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Phil Hird
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Jaiden Lowery
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
285
|
Ethan McDermott
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
275
|
Matt Rich
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
275
|
Christian Phillips
|
ATH
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
195
|
Seamus Mellican
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Willis Singleton Jr.
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
285
|
Juan DelaCruz
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
225
|
Malachi McNeal
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Josh Turner
|
S
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Marc Davis
|
S
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Tommy Matheson
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
255
|
Donneville James
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Antoineo Harris Jr.
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
230
|
Derrick McLaughlin
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
220
|
Connor Lange
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
190
|
Luther Thompson
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
170
School: Warren Township
Mascot: Blue Devils
Conference: North Suburban
Team Twitter: @WTHSFB
Head Coach: Bryan Wells
Assistant Coaches: Jim Voutiritsas, Justin VanSchaick, Brandon Schild, Josh Williams, Tayler Erbach, Kurt Weinberg, Chris Caballero
2018 results: 10-2 (7-0) North Suburban Conference. The Blue Devils made the Class 8A state football playoff field. Warren Township defeated Neuqua Valley and Hinsdale Central then lost to Brother Rice in the quarterfinal round.
2019 Warren Township Blue Devils schedule
vs. Barrington
vs. Glenbard North
@. Waukegan
@ Libertyville
vs Lake Forest
vs. Zion-Benton
@ Lake Zurich
@ Stevenson
vs. Mundelein
2019 Warren Township Blue Devils Summer/7on7 plans
Western Illinois University 7/17-19
Did you know...that the Warren Township was able to make the IHSA state quarterfinal round for just the second time in school history in 2018. Warren Township also lost in the quarterfinal round in 1991.