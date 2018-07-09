Ticker
Team Preview: Washington

Tim OHalloran
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Washington Panthers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Leax2eprndx2uvot3sw3
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

School: Washington

Mascot: Panthers

Conference: Mid Illini

Twitter: @WCHSFootball201

Head Coach: Darrell Crouch

Assistant Coaches: Todd Stevens - Defensive Coordinator LB/WR Mark O'Neill - Special Teams RB / DB Kyle Wisher - OL/DL Rob Garcia - WR/DB's

2017 results: 10-3 (6-1) Mid Illini Conference. The Panthers made the Class 5A state football playoff field. Washington defeated Tinley Park, MacArthur and Richwoods before losing to Dunlap in the semifinal round.

2018 Washington Panthers schedule

Friday August 24th Mahomet (Senior Night) Friday

August 31st at Morris Friday

September 7th at Limestone Friday

September 14th Dunlap Friday

September 21st at Morton Friday

September 28th Pekin Friday

October 5th Canton Friday

October 12th at Metamora Friday

October 19th East Peoria

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Caleb Fisher

QB

2019

6-foot-1

190

Sam Walter

RB/WR

2019

5-foot-9

185

Brendan Durr

FB

2019

5-foot-10

200

JJ Guedet

OT

2019

6-foot-7

280

Nolan Puent

OG

2019

6-foot-3

245

Jace Punke

OC

2019

5-foot-10

225

Andres Mendez

OL

2019

6-foot-3

235

Cole Ludolph

WR

2019

6-foot-3

185
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Gabe Robison

DE

2019

6-foot-1

220

Nolan Puent

DT

2019

6-foot-3

245

JJ Guedet

DE

2019

6-foot-7

280

Will Crouch

LB

2019

6-foot-3

210

Sam Walter

DB

2019

5-foot-9

185

Cole Ludolph

SS

2019

6-foot-3

185

Caleb Fisher

FS

2019

6-foot-1

190
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Max Eccles

LB/DE

2020

6-foot-2

175

Jeremy Smith

DE/TE

2020

6-foot-2

180

kennedy Koehl

OT

2020

6-foot-3

250

Jesse Williams

DT/FB

2020

6-foot-2

230

2018 Washington Panthers Summer/7on7 plans

June 27th Richwoods 7 on 7

July 14th Princeton 7 on 7

July 21st Panther 7 on 7 Lineman challenge at Washington

Did you know...that Washington head coach Darrell Crouch has led the Panthers to 10 wins or more n 6 seasons (2017/2015/2013/2011/2009 and 2008). Crouch has posted a 108-39 record in 16 seasons at Washington.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Washington Panthers? The Panthers made it to the Class 5A state semifinals last season and came up short against Mid Illini rivals Dunlap. Look for a deeper more experienced Panthers team this season. The roster is also filled with talent and look for Washington to be one of the top ranked teams in the Preseason Class 5A state-wide polls.

Keep an Eye on: Washington senior QB/S Caleb Fisher. Fisher will be a multi-year starter for the Panthers in 2018 and is also a key in running the Washington offense along with being a senior leader in a very senior heavy group this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Washington Panthers? 8-1/7-2

