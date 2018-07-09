Team Preview: Washington
School: Washington
Mascot: Panthers
Conference: Mid Illini
Twitter: @WCHSFootball201
Head Coach: Darrell Crouch
Assistant Coaches: Todd Stevens - Defensive Coordinator LB/WR Mark O'Neill - Special Teams RB / DB Kyle Wisher - OL/DL Rob Garcia - WR/DB's
2017 results: 10-3 (6-1) Mid Illini Conference. The Panthers made the Class 5A state football playoff field. Washington defeated Tinley Park, MacArthur and Richwoods before losing to Dunlap in the semifinal round.
2018 Washington Panthers schedule
Friday August 24th Mahomet (Senior Night) Friday
August 31st at Morris Friday
September 7th at Limestone Friday
September 14th Dunlap Friday
September 21st at Morton Friday
September 28th Pekin Friday
October 5th Canton Friday
October 12th at Metamora Friday
October 19th East Peoria
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Caleb Fisher
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Sam Walter
|
RB/WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
185
|
Brendan Durr
|
FB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
OT
|
2019
|
6-foot-7
|
280
|
Nolan Puent
|
OG
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
245
|
Jace Punke
|
OC
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
225
|
Andres Mendez
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
235
|
Cole Ludolph
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
185
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Gabe Robison
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Nolan Puent
|
DT
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
245
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-7
|
280
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Sam Walter
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
185
|
Cole Ludolph
|
SS
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
185
|
Caleb Fisher
|
FS
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Max Eccles
|
LB/DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
Jeremy Smith
|
DE/TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
kennedy Koehl
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
250
|
Jesse Williams
|
DT/FB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
230
2018 Washington Panthers Summer/7on7 plans
June 27th Richwoods 7 on 7
July 14th Princeton 7 on 7
July 21st Panther 7 on 7 Lineman challenge at Washington
Did you know...that Washington head coach Darrell Crouch has led the Panthers to 10 wins or more n 6 seasons (2017/2015/2013/2011/2009 and 2008). Crouch has posted a 108-39 record in 16 seasons at Washington.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Washington Panthers? The Panthers made it to the Class 5A state semifinals last season and came up short against Mid Illini rivals Dunlap. Look for a deeper more experienced Panthers team this season. The roster is also filled with talent and look for Washington to be one of the top ranked teams in the Preseason Class 5A state-wide polls.
Keep an Eye on: Washington senior QB/S Caleb Fisher. Fisher will be a multi-year starter for the Panthers in 2018 and is also a key in running the Washington offense along with being a senior leader in a very senior heavy group this fall.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Washington Panthers? 8-1/7-2