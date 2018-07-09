EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Washington Panthers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

2017 results: 10-3 (6-1) Mid Illini Conference. The Panthers made the Class 5A state football playoff field. Washington defeated Tinley Park, MacArthur and Richwoods before losing to Dunlap in the semifinal round.

Did you know.. .that Washington head coach Darrell Crouch has led the Panthers to 10 wins or more n 6 seasons (2017/2015/2013/2011/2009 and 2008). Crouch has posted a 108-39 record in 16 seasons at Washington.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Washington Panthers? The Panthers made it to the Class 5A state semifinals last season and came up short against Mid Illini rivals Dunlap. Look for a deeper more experienced Panthers team this season. The roster is also filled with talent and look for Washington to be one of the top ranked teams in the Preseason Class 5A state-wide polls.

Keep an Eye on: Washington senior QB/S Caleb Fisher. Fisher will be a multi-year starter for the Panthers in 2018 and is also a key in running the Washington offense along with being a senior leader in a very senior heavy group this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Washington Panthers? 8-1/7-2