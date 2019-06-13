News More News
Team Preview: Waubonsie Valley

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Waubonsie Valley Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sam Skuja

OL

2020

6-foot-4

295

Myles Pettaway

WR

2020

6-foot-2

190

Byrce Logan

RB

2020

5-foot-8

185

Charlie Millington

OL

2020

5-foot-11

240
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ryan Mutz

LB

2020

6-foot-0

190

Joey Gitz

DL

2020

6-foot-0

240

Demari Wilson

DE

2020

6-foot-1

215

Elijah Smith

DB

2020

5-foot-11

170

Grayson Griffin

LB

2021

5-foot-10

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ethan Nelson

QB

2020

6-foot-1

190

Sean Clinton

WR

2021

6-foot-1

150

Jordan Young

LB

2021

6-foot-1

205

Logan Schertler

LB

2020

5-foot-11

205

Camden Holloway

DL

2021

5-foot-11

250

Antonio Torres

S

2022

5-foot-10

165

School: Waubonsie Valley

Mascot: Warriors

Conference: Dupage Valley Conference

Team Twitter: @Footballwvhs

Head Coach: Paul Murphy

Assistant Coaches: Ron Griffin, Tom Baumgartner, Chris Genslinger, Josh Cutone, Brad Caldwell, Tom Santoria, Noel Soto, Ryan Voitik, Ken Anderson, Grant Tillotson, Duane Butts, Ben Manzella

2018 results: 7-4 (2-2) Dupage Valley Conference. The Warriors made the 2018 Class 8A state playoff field, defeated Bolingbrook then lost to Maine South in second round action.

2019 Waubonsie Valley Warriors schedule

8/30 vs Oak Park River Forest

9/6 @ Libertyville

9/13 @ Trinity Catholic - Louisville, KY

9/20 @ Naperville North

9/27 vs Neuqua Valley

10/4 @ DeKalb

10/11 vs Naperville Central

10/18 vs Metea Valley

10/25 vs Naperville North - (non-conference)

2019 Waubonsie Valley Warriors Summer/7on7 plans

NIU - 7 on 7

owners Grove South - 7 on 7 & Lineman's Challenge

Did you know...that Waubonsie Valley head coach Paul Murphy has never been a head coach outside of the City of Aurora? Murphy coached at Marmion Academy for 15 seasons (94-55 record) then Murphy has coached at Waubonsie Valley for 14 seasons (97-51 record) for a combined 181-106 record entering his 30th season as a head coach.

