Team Preview: Waubonsie Valley
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sam Skuja
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
295
|
Myles Pettaway
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Byrce Logan
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
185
|
Charlie Millington
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
240
|
Ryan Mutz
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Joey Gitz
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
240
|
Demari Wilson
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Elijah Smith
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Grayson Griffin
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Ethan Nelson
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Sean Clinton
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
150
|
Jordan Young
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
205
|
Logan Schertler
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
205
|
Camden Holloway
|
DL
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
250
|
Antonio Torres
|
S
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
165
School: Waubonsie Valley
Mascot: Warriors
Conference: Dupage Valley Conference
Team Twitter: @Footballwvhs
Head Coach: Paul Murphy
Assistant Coaches: Ron Griffin, Tom Baumgartner, Chris Genslinger, Josh Cutone, Brad Caldwell, Tom Santoria, Noel Soto, Ryan Voitik, Ken Anderson, Grant Tillotson, Duane Butts, Ben Manzella
2018 results: 7-4 (2-2) Dupage Valley Conference. The Warriors made the 2018 Class 8A state playoff field, defeated Bolingbrook then lost to Maine South in second round action.
2019 Waubonsie Valley Warriors schedule
8/30 vs Oak Park River Forest
9/6 @ Libertyville
9/13 @ Trinity Catholic - Louisville, KY
9/20 @ Naperville North
9/27 vs Neuqua Valley
10/4 @ DeKalb
10/11 vs Naperville Central
10/18 vs Metea Valley
10/25 vs Naperville North - (non-conference)
2019 Waubonsie Valley Warriors Summer/7on7 plans
NIU - 7 on 7
owners Grove South - 7 on 7 & Lineman's Challenge
Did you know...that Waubonsie Valley head coach Paul Murphy has never been a head coach outside of the City of Aurora? Murphy coached at Marmion Academy for 15 seasons (94-55 record) then Murphy has coached at Waubonsie Valley for 14 seasons (97-51 record) for a combined 181-106 record entering his 30th season as a head coach.