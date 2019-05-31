Team Preview: West Chicago
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 West Chicago Wildcats here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Luke Krogh
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Eulises Serrinteno
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Santiago Barbosa
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Jordan Garcia
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-0
|
140
|
Adrian Carranza
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
250
|
Diquan Sanders
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
300
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Cesar Resendiz
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Marque Phillips
|
DB/WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
160
|
Ryan Hannah
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Alex Resendiz
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
Marco Calderon
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Dylan Krupp
|
QB/WR
|
2022
|
Mason Wright
|
WR
|
2022
School: West Chicago
Mascot: Wildcats
Conference: Upstate 8
Team Twitter: @WestChicagoFB
Head Coach: Jack Rustman
Assistant Coaches: Pete Conrad Blake Zumpano Mike Stratejcruk Conor Zaputil Vince Walker Steve Brown Tino Alfaro Mike Mittman David Niziolek
2018 results: 1-8 (1-8) Upstate 8. The Wildcats failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 West Chicago Wildcats schedule
vs. South Elgin 8/30
@ Fenton 9/6
vs. Glenbard East 9/13
@ Larkin 9/20
@ Elgin 9/27
vs. Bartlett 10/4
@ East Aurora 10/11
vs. Streamwood 10/18
@ Glenbard South 10/25
2019 West Chicago Wildcats Summer/7on7 plans
7 on 7 @ Geneva 7/17
Team Practice w/ Johnsburg 7/18
Team Practice w/ Wheaton Academy 7/23
Did you know...that West Chicago has made the IHSA state football playoff field just three times in school history (1974/1978/2002) and West Chicago won the Class 3A state football title in 1974.