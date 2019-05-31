News More News
Team Preview: West Chicago

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 West Chicago Wildcats here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Ibocz0mhi7w6asbsjfop
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Luke Krogh

QB

2020

5-foot-11

180

Eulises Serrinteno

OL/DL

2020

5-foot-10

200

Santiago Barbosa

WR

2020

5-foot-11

170

Jordan Garcia

RB

2021

5-foot-0

140

Adrian Carranza

OL

2021

6-foot-1

250

Diquan Sanders

OL

2021

6-foot-3

300
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Cesar Resendiz

LB

2020

5-foot-10

200

Marque Phillips

DB/WR

2021

6-foot-1

160

Ryan Hannah

LB

2021

6-foot-1

220

Alex Resendiz

LB

2021

5-foot-11

160

Marco Calderon

LB

2021

5-foot-8

160
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Dylan Krupp

QB/WR

2022

Mason Wright

WR

2022

School: West Chicago

Mascot: Wildcats

Conference: Upstate 8

Team Twitter: @WestChicagoFB

Head Coach: Jack Rustman

Assistant Coaches: Pete Conrad Blake Zumpano Mike Stratejcruk Conor Zaputil Vince Walker Steve Brown Tino Alfaro Mike Mittman David Niziolek

2018 results: 1-8 (1-8) Upstate 8. The Wildcats failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 West Chicago Wildcats schedule

vs. South Elgin 8/30

@ Fenton 9/6

vs. Glenbard East 9/13

@ Larkin 9/20

@ Elgin 9/27

vs. Bartlett 10/4

@ East Aurora 10/11

vs. Streamwood 10/18

@ Glenbard South 10/25

2019 West Chicago Wildcats Summer/7on7 plans

7 on 7 @ Geneva 7/17

Team Practice w/ Johnsburg 7/18

Team Practice w/ Wheaton Academy 7/23

Did you know...that West Chicago has made the IHSA state football playoff field just three times in school history (1974/1978/2002) and West Chicago won the Class 3A state football title in 1974.

{{ article.author_name }}