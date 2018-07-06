Team Preview: Westmont
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Westmont Sentinels here.
School: Westmont
Mascot: Sentinels
Conference: Independent
Twitter: @WHSFootball77
Head Coach: Dan Woulfe
Assistant Coaches: Dan McCulloch Joe Helton Rick Sible
2017 results: 3-6 (1-4) Interstate 8 Conference. The Sentinels failed to qualify for the 2017 UHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Westmont Sentinels schedule
Week 1 @ Seneca
Week 2 vs Lake View
Week 3 vs Christ the King
Week 4 vs Wallaceburg, Ontario Canada
Week 5 vs Quincy Notre Dame
Week 6 @ Salem
Week 7 @ Westville
Week 8 @ Warren
Week 9 vs Burlington Central
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Javier Miranda
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
240
|
Troy Schlicher
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
165
|
John Karesh
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Jaden West
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ishmay Kone
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
175
|
Michael Thompson
|
OLB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Curtis Green
|
OLB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Gavin Carr
|
SS
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ryan Midgley
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
215
|
Zach Fischer
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
200
|
Mason Pardy
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
2018 Westmont Sentinels Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that Westmont will play the 2018 season as an independent? Westmont was in the Interstate 8 up until last season and the Sentinels schedule includes a Week 4 game hosting Wallaceburg from Ontario Canada.