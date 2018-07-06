Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-06 12:16:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Westmont

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Westmont Sentinels here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Ywazyqyfui60tvqjumcn

School: Westmont

Mascot: Sentinels

Conference: Independent

Twitter: @WHSFootball77

Head Coach: Dan Woulfe

Assistant Coaches: Dan McCulloch Joe Helton Rick Sible

2017 results: 3-6 (1-4) Interstate 8 Conference. The Sentinels failed to qualify for the 2017 UHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Westmont Sentinels schedule

Week 1 @ Seneca

Week 2 vs Lake View

Week 3 vs Christ the King

Week 4 vs Wallaceburg, Ontario Canada

Week 5 vs Quincy Notre Dame

Week 6 @ Salem

Week 7 @ Westville

Week 8 @ Warren

Week 9 vs Burlington Central

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Javier Miranda

OL

2019

5-foot-10

240

Troy Schlicher

RB

2019

5-foot-8

165

John Karesh

OL

2019

5-foot-10

200

Jaden West

WR

2019

6-foot-0

170
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ishmay Kone

LB

2019

6-foot-4

175

Michael Thompson

OLB

2019

6-foot-0

170

Curtis Green

OLB

2020

5-foot-10

180

Gavin Carr

SS

2019

5-foot-10

180
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ryan Midgley

OL

2020

5-foot-11

215

Zach Fischer

QB

2020

6-foot-1

200

Mason Pardy

WR

2020

5-foot-10

170

2018 Westmont Sentinels Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Westmont will play the 2018 season as an independent? Westmont was in the Interstate 8 up until last season and the Sentinels schedule includes a Week 4 game hosting Wallaceburg from Ontario Canada.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}