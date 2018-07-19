EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that Wheaton Warrenville South has won 7 state football titles (1992/1995/1996/1998/2006/2009/2010) and also placed second in state 4 times (1990/1991/2007 and 2011).

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers? The Red Grange Tigers will look to snap a three year 2-7 record this season as South also leaves the DuPage Valley conference and enters a new home in the DuKane conference. The Tigers will be younng this season in several spots (one starter back on offense) but the Tigers and Hall of Fame head coach Ron Muhitch is never short on talent.

Keep an Eye on: Wheaton South senior defensive linemen Isaiah Dietzmann-Brown. Dietzmann-Brown, who has been drawing looks this summer from various FCS/D2 schools is one of a handful of starters back on the Tigers defensive line this fall. Look for the defensive line to be an early strength for the Tigers in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers? 5-4/4-5