{{ timeAgo('2018-07-19 06:34:41 -0500') }} football

Team Preview: Wheaton South

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Wheaton Warrenville South

Mascot: Tigers

Conference: DuKane Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Ron Muhitch

Assistant Coaches: Sean Norris, Tim Brylka, Will Matte, Sam VanHeest, Andrew Schweitzer, Mike Urbik

2017 results: 2-7 (1-7) DuPage Valley Conference. The Tigers failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers schedule

vs Metea Valley

vs Lockport

vs Geneva

vs St Charles East

@ Batavia

@ Wheaton North

vs Lake Park

@ Glenbard North

@ St. Charles North

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Billy Winfrey

OL

2019

6-foot-1

250
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Isaiah Dietzmann-Brown

DL

2019

6-foot-3

235

Jake Kelly

DL

2019

6-foot-1

220

Chase Keating

DL

2019

6-foot-2

200

Joe Ives

FS

2019

5-foot-10

185
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Lauden Dome

SS

2019

6-foot-0

190

Cedric Rowzee

DB

2019

5-foot-8

155

Noah Henkel

QB

2019

5-foot-10

180

Tiwan Smith

WR

2019

6-foot-1

185

Jacob Arthurs

RB

2020

5-foot-9

190

Brad George

OL

2019

5-foot-9

200

Jason Hay

TE

2020

6-foot-2

225

Matt Brennan

TE

2019

6-foot-1

200

2018 Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Summer/7on7 plans

NIU,

RED GRANGE CLASSIC,

Team Camp @ U of Dubuque

Did you know...that Wheaton Warrenville South has won 7 state football titles (1992/1995/1996/1998/2006/2009/2010) and also placed second in state 4 times (1990/1991/2007 and 2011).

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers? The Red Grange Tigers will look to snap a three year 2-7 record this season as South also leaves the DuPage Valley conference and enters a new home in the DuKane conference. The Tigers will be younng this season in several spots (one starter back on offense) but the Tigers and Hall of Fame head coach Ron Muhitch is never short on talent.

Keep an Eye on: Wheaton South senior defensive linemen Isaiah Dietzmann-Brown. Dietzmann-Brown, who has been drawing looks this summer from various FCS/D2 schools is one of a handful of starters back on the Tigers defensive line this fall. Look for the defensive line to be an early strength for the Tigers in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers? 5-4/4-5

