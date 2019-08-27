News More News
Team Preview: Wheaton South

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Wheaton Warrenville South

Mascot: Tigers

Conference: Dukane Conference

Team Twitter: @RonMuhitch

Head Coach: Ron Muhitch

Assistant Coaches:

2018 results: 10-2 (6-1 Dukane Conference) The Tigers made the Class 7A state playoff field, defeated Belleville West and Hononegah then lost to St. Charles North in the quarterfinal round.

2019 Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers schedule

@ Metea Valley

@ Lockport

@ Geneva

@ St. Charles East

vs Batavia

vs Wheaton North

@ Lake Park

vs Glenbard North

vs St. Charles North

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jake Arthurs

RB

2020

5-foot-10

190

Jason Haw

TE

2020

6-foot-1

220

Drake Jurzak

OL

2020

6-foot-1

260

Panno Pituoli

OL

2020

6-foot-1

260

Prince Lankah

FB

2020

5-foot-10

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mike Rogers

LB

2020

6-foot-0

205

Will Cassini

LB

2020

6-foot-2

220
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ben Burger

NG

2020

6-foot-1

220

Nick Walker

OL

2021

6-foot-4

230

Jon Odom

QB/DB

2020

6-foot-1

175

Nick Corcoran

WR

2020

6-foot-1

185

Greg Nuter

OL

2021

6-foot-4

220

Parker Brown

QB

2021

6-foot-1

175

Kaleb Clousing

WR

2021

5-foot-10

165

Bryce Sutfin

OL

2020

6-foot-0

200

2019 Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Summer/7on7 plans

Red Grange Classic/NIU

Did you know....that Wheaton South head coach Ron Muhitch has posted a 141-57 record in 17 seasons as the Tigers head coach? Muhitch has led the Tigers to three IHSA state football titles (2006/2009/2010) and two second place finishes (2007/2011).

{{ article.author_name }}