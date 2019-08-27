Team Preview: Wheaton South
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Wheaton South Tigers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Wheaton Warrenville South
Mascot: Tigers
Conference: Dukane Conference
Team Twitter: @RonMuhitch
Head Coach: Ron Muhitch
Assistant Coaches:
2018 results: 10-2 (6-1 Dukane Conference) The Tigers made the Class 7A state playoff field, defeated Belleville West and Hononegah then lost to St. Charles North in the quarterfinal round.
2019 Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers schedule
@ Metea Valley
@ Lockport
@ Geneva
@ St. Charles East
vs Batavia
vs Wheaton North
@ Lake Park
vs Glenbard North
vs St. Charles North
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jake Arthurs
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Jason Haw
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Drake Jurzak
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
260
|
Panno Pituoli
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
260
|
Prince Lankah
|
FB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
195
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mike Rogers
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
205
|
Will Cassini
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ben Burger
|
NG
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Nick Walker
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
230
|
Jon Odom
|
QB/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Nick Corcoran
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Greg Nuter
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Parker Brown
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Kaleb Clousing
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Bryce Sutfin
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
2019 Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Summer/7on7 plans
Red Grange Classic/NIU
Did you know....that Wheaton South head coach Ron Muhitch has posted a 141-57 record in 17 seasons as the Tigers head coach? Muhitch has led the Tigers to three IHSA state football titles (2006/2009/2010) and two second place finishes (2007/2011).