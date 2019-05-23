News More News
Team Preview: Woodstock North

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Woodstock North Thunder here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ryan Zinnen

QB

2020

5-foot-8

170

Dane Williams

RB

2020

5-foot-8

170

Elijah Pena

RB

2020

5-foot-9

160

Colin Zinn

WR

2020

5-foot-9

160

Ruben Martinez

TE

2020

5-foot-11

175

Hans Goll

OL

2020

6-foot-1

215

Mason Riley

OL

2020

5-foot-11

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Collin Zinn

DB

2020

5-foot-9

160

Hans Goll

DL

2020

6-foot-1

215

Austin Zieman

DB

2020

6-foot-2

175

Elijah Pena

DB

2020

5-foot-9

160

Mason Matthews

DL

2020

6-foot-1

215

Bryce Nolan

DB

2020

5-foot-7

155
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Andrew Pena

RB

2021

5-foot-9

165

Cole Brey

LB

2021

5-foot-11

185

Eric Strzalka

OL/DL

2020

5-foot-10

175

School: Woodstock North

Mascot: Thunder

Conference: Kishwaukee Valley

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Jeff Schroeder

Assistant Coaches: Matt Polnow, Chris Jackowiak, Dave Rose, Jeremiah Homuth, Kirk Cagle, Nick Rago, John Fredericks

2018 results: 5-5 (3-3) Kishwaukee River. The Thunder made the 2018 Class 5A state playoff field and lost to Montini Catholic in first round action.

2019 Woodstock North Thunder schedule

vs Westosha Central

@ Antioch

@ Norwood

@ Woodstock

vs Harvard

vs Johnsburg

@ Richmond Burton

vs Marengo

vs Woodstock

2019 Woodstock North Thunder Summer/7on7 plans

Prairie Ridge June 27th

Woodstock North July 8th

Woodstock North July 15th

Did you know....that Woodstock North head coach Jeff Schroeder is the only head varsity football coach so far in school history? Schroeder has led the Thunder to a 46-60 record in 10 seasons and has taken Woodstock North to the IHSA 5 times.

{{ article.author_name }}