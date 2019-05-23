Team Preview: Woodstock North
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Woodstock North Thunder here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ryan Zinnen
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|
Dane Williams
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|
Elijah Pena
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Colin Zinn
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Ruben Martinez
|
TE
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Hans Goll
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Mason Riley
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Collin Zinn
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Hans Goll
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Austin Zieman
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
Elijah Pena
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Mason Matthews
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Bryce Nolan
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
155
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Andrew Pena
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Cole Brey
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Eric Strzalka
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
School: Woodstock North
Mascot: Thunder
Conference: Kishwaukee Valley
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Jeff Schroeder
Assistant Coaches: Matt Polnow, Chris Jackowiak, Dave Rose, Jeremiah Homuth, Kirk Cagle, Nick Rago, John Fredericks
2018 results: 5-5 (3-3) Kishwaukee River. The Thunder made the 2018 Class 5A state playoff field and lost to Montini Catholic in first round action.
2019 Woodstock North Thunder schedule
vs Westosha Central
@ Antioch
@ Norwood
@ Woodstock
vs Harvard
vs Johnsburg
@ Richmond Burton
vs Marengo
vs Woodstock
2019 Woodstock North Thunder Summer/7on7 plans
Prairie Ridge June 27th
Woodstock North July 8th
Woodstock North July 15th
Did you know....that Woodstock North head coach Jeff Schroeder is the only head varsity football coach so far in school history? Schroeder has led the Thunder to a 46-60 record in 10 seasons and has taken Woodstock North to the IHSA 5 times.