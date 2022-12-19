After landing a new scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff, defensive back Teegan Davis is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound multisport star from Princeton, IL made the official announcement this morning after a visit to Iowa City this past weekend.

"My coach has really helped me out in the recruitment process and I've had some very good coaches and people help me out getting this look from Iowa," Davis told HawkeyeReport.com. "They got me the opportunity to go on a visit Sunday and I was able to get the opportunity to go and play at Iowa."

"It is the opportunity of a lifetime getting the chance to go play for such a great program," said Davis. "I will be getting the chance to be coached by some of the best to ever do it with Coach Parker and Coach Ferentz."

Previously committed to Eastern Illinois, Davis earned all-state honors on both sides of the ball his senior year at quarterback and defensive back, was first-team all-conference in basketball averaging 15.9 points per game, and was a state champion in the high jump last spring.