 EdgyTim - The Gold Standard: Marcus Freeman Grinding On Recruiting Trail
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-19 13:46:53 -0600') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: Marcus Freeman Grinding On Recruiting Trail

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame announced Jan. 8 that Marcus Freeman would join its staff as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, and the 35-year-old is off to a hot start on the recruiting front. He played a role in the Irish landing four-star defensive end Tyson Ford on Monday and is working on a handful of other targets as well.

BlueandGold.com’s Mason Plummer and Mike Singer run through the linebacker Notre Dame targets Freeman has spoken with and what they’re saying about him.

Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been in great contact with four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks.
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been in great contact with four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. (Rivals.com)

*** Let’s start with Evanston (Ill.) High’s Sebastian Cheeks, who I’d argue is the biggest target for Freeman and Co. at this time. The four-star linebacker tells me that he’s been in daily contact with Freeman, and the two parties have had a strong connection for several months, but Cheeks was never going to choose Cincinnati with the other options he had on the table. However, Cheeks explained to me that there was a new “dynamic” with Freeman on staff at Notre Dame, and he also touched on the differences between Freeman and former defensive coordinator Clark Lea.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}