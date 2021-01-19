EdgyTim - The Gold Standard: Marcus Freeman Grinding On Recruiting Trail

The Gold Standard: Marcus Freeman Grinding On Recruiting Trail
Notre Dame announced Jan. 8 that Marcus Freeman would join its staff as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, and the 35-year-old is off to a hot start on the recruiting front. He played a role in the Irish landing four-star defensive end Tyson Ford on Monday and is working on a handful of other targets as well.
BlueandGold.com’s Mason Plummer and Mike Singer run through the linebacker Notre Dame targets Freeman has spoken with and what they’re saying about him.
*** Let’s start with Evanston (Ill.) High’s Sebastian Cheeks, who I’d argue is the biggest target for Freeman and Co. at this time. The four-star linebacker tells me that he’s been in daily contact with Freeman, and the two parties have had a strong connection for several months, but Cheeks was never going to choose Cincinnati with the other options he had on the table. However, Cheeks explained to me that there was a new “dynamic” with Freeman on staff at Notre Dame, and he also touched on the differences between Freeman and former defensive coordinator Clark Lea.
