IOWA CITY -- Over 54 games for Iowa, Riley Moss amassed 158 tackles, 37 pass breakups and 11 interceptions. In 2021, he was tabbed First Team All-Big Ten, earned a spot as a Third-Team All-American, and was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Phil Parker and the Iowa defense believe they may have the newest version of Moss on the roster, just two years after the now-Denver Bronco left Iowa City. John Nestor, a former three-star defensive back out of Marist High School on the south side of Chicago, may be the new Moss.

This isn't the first time we've heard the comparison between the two defensive backs. Xavier Nwankpa made the connection last fall. "He's a great player," Nwankpa said of Nestor. "I see a lot of potential in him. He's kind of like a Riley Moss. I'm excited to see what he's going to do in the coming years." At the time, when Nestor was still a true freshman, he mostly saw the field on special teams, playing in ten games on punt coverage. Nwankpa has seen his continued growth at the defensive back position through the spring. "He's had a really good spring," Nwankpa said. "He's got his hand on some balls and is making a bunch of good plays or us. I'm really excited for what he's going to do this fall. It's exciting to have a guy like Riley back." "They just move similarly. If Coach Parker sees a clip of Riley, he just compares him to John every time. So, it's easy to see. They've got similar speed, but I think John has a little better ball skills right now." Nestor is as hungry to learn and grow as anyone on the roster right now, too. "They have a really good connection," Nwankpa said. "He really wants to learn from Coach Parker, and Coach Parker is one of the best in the business. So, John implementing and taking what he's saying is really going to help him, too."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFza2VkIHNvcGhvbW9yZSBzYWZldHkgWGF2aWVyIE53YW5rcGEg YWJvdXQgdHJ1ZSBmcmVzaG1hbiBkZWZlbnNpdmUgYmFjayBKb2huIE5lc3Rv ciwgd2hvIGlzIG9uIHRoZSB0d28gZGVlcHMgdGhpcyB3ZWVrLjxicj48YnI+ SGUgZHJvcHBlZCBxdWl0ZSBhIGNvbXBhcmlzb24uPGJyPjxicj7igJxJIHNl ZSBhIGxvdCBvZiBwb3RlbnRpYWwgaW4gaGltLCBraW5kIG9mIGxpa2UgYSBS aWxleSBNb3NzLuKAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRkk5SGk5UHIx TSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZJOUhpOVByMU08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg RWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjcwNjE4MjQ1OTA0 NTQ4NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

That comparison is something Nestor has heard plenty about, too. "Yeah, I knew that was coming," he laughed. "It's a great honor being compared to Riley. I'm not big on comparisons, but Riley is a guy I look up to. I try to play my own game in a way, but I've heard we had a similar quickness and explosiveness out of breaks. I mean, he got so many awards and stuff. If I even touch the surface of that, I'll be glad. I'm chasing to try to be someone like him and be able to achieve some of the things he did."



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYW1vdW50IG9mIHRpbWVzIEkgaGVhcmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0lvd2E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJb3dhPC9hPiBzb3Bob21vcmUgY29ybmVy IEpvaG4gTmVzdG9yIGdldCBsaWtlbmVkIHRvIFJpbGV5IE1vc3MgdGhpcyBt b3JuaW5n4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GUTR4eDdEMms1Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlE0eHg3RDJrNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlv dCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTc3NzczMjA3ODQ0MTgzMjY1 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK