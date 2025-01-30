The Recruiting Ticker: January 30th
Montini Catholic QB Israel Abrams, who just helped lead his team to a state championship, traveled to Ames Iowa
Meet: Get to Know 2026 OL/DL Noah Telitz who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 TE Jackson Miranda who is our prospect of the day
Kai Owens, a junior wide receiver from Carmel Catholic in Illinois, visited Wisconsin for the first time on Monday.
Here are five former FCS players who will be household names at the Power Four level come this season.
