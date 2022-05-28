The roll continues: 3-star safety Damon Walters commits to Northwestern

Three-star safety Damon Walters of nearby Bolingbrook (Ill.) committed to Northwestern on Saturday to become the 16th member of the Class of 2023 and the ninth official visitor from that weekend to pull the trigger for the Wildcats.

The May 13-15 official visit weekend just keeps paying dividends for the Wildcats.

Walters chose Northwestern over 23 other offers. The No. 6 player in Illinois, Walters' offer list included 17 Power Five programs and seven Big Ten schools.

"Incredible athlete with a ton of upside and potential as a player," said Rivals Illinois recruiting expert Edgy Tim O'Halloran. "He's only going to get bigger and stronger."

Walters' commitment means that nine of the 13 uncommitted prospects who took an official visit to Northwestern two weeks ago are now Wildcats. And the program isn't done yet. WildcatReport is expecting a couple more pledges from official visitors who were on campus for what will likely go down in history as the program's greatest official visit weekend of all time.

Walters, who kept his recruiting process close to the vest, visited Northwestern three times since January. He also took trips to Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, Penn State and Vanderbilt over the last several months. He previously had an official visit to Illinois scheduled for next weekend.

Walters comes from an impressive athletic family and has two older brothers who played college football. Brandon just graduated from Army after playing four years for the Black Knights, while Justin finished his freshman year as a safety at Notre Dame. His sister, Kayla, runs track at Miami (Ohio).

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Walters is the second safety in the class, joining Jacob Lewis, and its fourth defensive back. He is also the fourth member of the class from Northwestern's home state of Illinois.

The Wildcats' 2023 class was ranked sixth in the nation by Rivals before Walters' commitment.