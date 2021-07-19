The Silzer twins commit to EIU

Lockport (Ill.) senior defensive end recruit Cole Silzer (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) along with his twin brother Cody Silzer (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) made a recent unofficial visit to in-state Eastern Illinois University after adding an earlier summer scholarship from the Panthers. On Sunday, both Cody and Cole Silzer gave Eastern Illinois University a verbal commitment and Cole Silzer discusses the Silzer twins college decision here.

"We (Cole and Cody Silzer)" made a visit to EIU last Tuesday and we had a great visit," Silzer said. "It was really important to get out and visit the school and get to know the coaches and the team better. The visit to EIU played a big role in our decision to commit to Eastern Illinois."

Silzer pointed towards a few key factors which led him and his twin brother to pledge to EIU.

"Getting to play in college along with my brother was a big factor and it was always a part of the plan for us. Early on we talked a little bit about maybe going our own way, but since we started to add scholarship offers from some different schools (EIU/Valparaiso/Concordia St. Paul (D2)/Southwest Minnesota State) it never crossed our minds after that. Getting to learn more about EIU and just getting to know the coaches and the team better was a big factor. The EIU coaches really made us feel welcomed and they all just made sure to answer any questions we had on the visit. EIU in the end just felt like home to us. They have a great coaching staff that really cares about the players. EIU just feels like a big family and Coach (Adam) Cushing is a Chicagoland guy who I can relate to really well."

Silzer is also thrilled to have wrapped up his recruiting process this summer.

"I'm very glad to have my recruiting done. It was a stressful process at times, both stressful and also fun at the same time. Now we can just focus in on our senior year and help us win a state title this season. We have been looking pretty good in team camp this summer and I can't wait for the season to get here."

Cole Silzer is verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.