EdgyTim - The skinny: Illinois vs. Northwestern

The skinny: Illinois vs. Northwestern
Every week, WildcatReport writer Tim Chapman, a former high school football head coach, previews Northwestern's game.
ILLINOIS (2-4) vs. NO. 14 NORTHWESTERN (5-1)
Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.
Line: Northwestern -14
Date: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020
Time: 11 a.m. CST
TV: ESPN2
Last year: NU 29-10
Last time here: 2018: NU 24-16
Previous four: 2017: NU 42-7… 2016: NU 42-21… 2015: NU 24-14… 2014: ILL 47-33
WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news