 EdgyTim - The skinny: Northwestern vs. Michigan State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-27 15:23:45 -0600') }} football Edit

The skinny: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Tim Chapman
WildcatReport Writer

Every week, WildcatReport writer Tim Chapman, a former high school football head coach, previews Northwestern's game.


NO. 8 NORTHWESTERN (5-0) VS. MICHIGAN STATE (1-3)

Place: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

Line: Northwestern -13.5

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Time: 2:30 p.m. CST

TV: ESPN2

Last meeting: MSU 31 NU 10, 2019

Last time here: NU 29 MSU 19, 2018

Previous four: 2017: NU 39-31 (3OT)… 2016: NU 54-41… 2013: MSU 30-6… 2012: NU 23-20


WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL

WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman
WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman (Northwestern Athletics)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}