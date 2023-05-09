EdgyTim, The Football Academy, Boom, and QB1Bliss are partnering to present The 2023 Stage - Spring Showcase!

The Stage allows Freshman, Sophomores, and Juniors to get exposure, showcase their talents, and get drills from our experienced coaches! This spring showcase will have the best competition in the Midwest.

Schedule:

Check In: Jerseys will be given, headshots will be takenMeasurable: Height and WeightPosition Specific Skill Session

Times:

*Please note that check in will not start any earlier than stated below as we are limiting the number of people on the field at a time. All positions will be moving from station to station together so please make sure you are on time.

-OL/DL: check in/measurable @ 5pm, warm up, testing, skill session & competition @ 6pm, pick up @ 8:15 pm.

-TE, RB, LB, QBs 1, ATH 1: check in/measurable @ 6pm, warm up, testing, skill session & competition @ 7pm, pick up @ 9:15pm.

-QBs 2, WR, DB, ATH 2: check in/measurable @ 7 pm, warm up, testing, skill session & competition @ 8 pm, pick up @ 10:15pm.

Rivals.com expert, Edgy Tim, is bringing his expertise and resources together to present all high school freshman, sophomores and juniors with the most exclusive opportunity to appeal to collegiate coaches and earn the opportunity to play football in college.

All athletes should bring shorts and cleats to participate. Quarterbacks should bring their own ball.

*Register Now! Walkups will be charged an additional processing fee!*

Online registration page is linked

If you have any questions please contact:

Ian at thefba.info@gmail.com or (847) 527-9438



