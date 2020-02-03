Had Great Junior Day @CMU_Football ‼️It was great meeting @CoachMcElwain @CMUCoachCornell @RobbAkey @CoachCox38 the rest of the staff at CMU. Great atmosphere and a totally new culture ‼️#Fireupchips🔥⏫@EDGYTIM @DeepDishFB @CoachBigPete pic.twitter.com/2ghABETd7P